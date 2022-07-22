CRISTIANO RONALDO MODE: This is what Jack Grealish said about the kicks, shoves and boos he received against America

The match between America and Manchester City was a preparation, not a friendly. And the player who caused things to heat up was Jack Grealishwho, without a compelling reason, started a fight with Memo Ochoa.

After that episode with the captain of The Eaglesthe English winger began to be whistled systematically and, in addition, he became the favorite target of the rest of the Azulcremas footballers.

GREALISH AND A CRISTIANO RONALDO STYLE RESPONSE

They hit him a lot, but it’s not something that bothers 10 of The citizens. Or at least that’s what he said after the game in Houston. What he did comment on was that the referee did not give him two penalties that should have been awarded.

“I don’t care if they kick me. There were two penalties that definitely were. If they weren’t penalties, he should have booked me. He told me there was contact. I replied: ‘Then how are they not penalties?’”declared the British winger according to what was collected by DailyMail.

The boos don’t bother him either. In fact, like Don Cristiano Ronaldo, he likes them and they motivate him: “Now it happens to me in many places. I like it. I feel like it’s something I have to embrace and prove them wrong. Joao (Cancelo) said to me: ‘Why do you like it?’ And I replied: ‘I don’t know, I feel like it was like that since Aston Villa, it gets me going. I don’t care at all.”

Undefeated data. Jack Grealish has been part of the senior England team since 2020. He has 23 caps at senior level. He was in the last European Championship of Nations and points to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Did you know…? Jack Grealish only had 6 goals and 4 assists in 39 games played (2730 minutes) during his first season with Manchester City. He expects much more from the Aston Villa youth squad.