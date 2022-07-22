Cristiano Ronaldo, even Atletico Madrid rejects him: the reason

Cristiano Ronaldo would have expressed the will to change team, looking for one that plays the Champions League. This time, however, everything seems more difficult.

Being a great player who has won everywhere and won 5 golden balls is no longer enough. At least, it is not enough when you are now 37 and you manage to partially affect the balance of a team. This is the case with Cristiano Ronaldo which, despite continuing to score a lot, is proving that it no longer knows how to record as in the past.

One more reason to encounter difficulties in raising trophies, both as a team and personal, just as it is difficult to change teams with a certain ease. This is because, accompanied by the age issue, there is also that relating to her maxi engagement, which risks putting the budget of the club that hires her in difficulty.

Cristiano Ronaldo, no of Atletico Madrid

In fact, it is the market that stands out most for the waltz of over 30 points. This is the case with Lewandowski who wanted to leave the Bayern Monaco to arrive at Barcelona. And so, it is no less Cristiano Ronaldo who, also for strictly economic and brand reasons, is looking for a club to play in the Champions League.

And so, we started talking about various clubs like Bayern Monaco, Naples And Rome. Now, we also talk about theAtletico Madrid as a new team of the Portuguese. An intriguing solution, especially for the past to real Madrid of the former Juventus.

According to what is reported by ‘Mundo Deportivo’, theAtletico Madrid he would not be inclined to bet on the Portuguese also because of the engagement. An important problem, however, from the entourage of the ex Juventuscould be solved by reducing the annual salary by 25%. A solution that could soften the will of the Simeone club who, playing in Champions Leagueis the main solution of the Portuguese.