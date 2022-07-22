Create and edit videos on Windows with AVS Video Editor

It is compatible with all kinds of video formats, since it allows us to edit and save videos in MP4, MOV, WEBM, AVI, MPG, WMV, 3GP, FLV, among others. It is also capable of processing videos in all kinds of resolutions, reaching 4KUltraHD . In addition, it allows us to open, modify and save videos using the most popular codecs such as H.264/AVC, VP8, MPEG-4, MPEG-2, MJPEG, H.263, etc.

It is a professional video editing program developed by the firm AVS4YOU, which is characterized by its simplicity so that it can be used by all types of users, from those who have no knowledge of the subject to experts who require a quality result.

When it comes to video editing work, we may need a tool with which we can cut, merge and edit our video files, as well as be able to create our own movies and montages with the most professional result possible.

This program supports the possibility of transfer videos from different devices such as DV/HDV cameras, web cameras or VHS cameras. It also allows us to record multimedia files from the PC screen, capture the screen and record video with or without audio. In addition, we can draw whatever we want on the video, add effects with a mouse click. It also allows us to take photos and save them in JPEG, PNG and BMP format.

By using editing tasks we can give our clip a professional look. And it is that we will be able to carry out all kinds of tasks such as cutting a scene, removing unnecessary or moved parts, dividing the video, correcting color mismatches, fixing any shaky footage when using video stabilization, as well as using the chroma key effect to change the background.

Download and install

AVS4YOU offers us the possibility to download and install a free version of AVS Video Editor in a fully functional way and without restrictions. However, it has an important limitation, since add a watermark to the final result of our projects. In order to unlock the software limitations of the free version, we must choose one of its price plans based on our needs.

annual subscription : for one year we will have a subscription to 5 AVS4YOU programs per 39 euros .

: for one year we will have a subscription to 5 AVS4YOU programs per . unlimited subscription: we can acquire the package of 5 AVS4YOU programs in an unlimited way for 49 euros.

To start using its free version we will download the AVSVideoEditor.exe file. The installation is carried out quickly through its wizard, we just have to remember that we will need, at least 192 MB of free space on the hard drive. The program is compatible with the Microsoft operating system from Windows XP to Windows 11, so we won’t have problems using it in any version that we use. Also, it will not try to get us to install unwanted third-party software.

Edit and edit videos with AVS Video Editor

Once executed, its main menu appears, with an interface that may seem a bit difficult and loaded at first if we are not used to this type of program, but little by little we will realize that it is very usable, since it has large icons and well-organized menus, far from the appearance that we can find in other professional software. The less experienced will be able to make use of quick editing templates with which to be able to do any task easily.

At the top of the interface, we will have three sources to be able to create a new project: Import media, Capture from camera and Capture screen. Click on Import media so that we can add our videos that we want to edit. This will open a File Explorer window where you can navigate to and select the desired video.

Basic editing options

Once the video is imported, we must drag and drop it on the timeline. Just above we find different options to choose from such as:

Cutout : allows us to remove unwanted parts of the clip.

: allows us to remove unwanted parts of the clip. Speed : Slow down or speed up the video playback speed.

: Slow down or speed up the video playback speed. Color : Allows you to change the color-related parameters.

: Allows you to change the color-related parameters. Audio : Provides the ability to edit the audio separately.

: Provides the ability to edit the audio separately. Stabilization: Fix shaky videos.

Advanced editing options

Within the main interface of the program we will also find some advanced functions just above the basic editing functions. Here we can find the sections of:

transitions : It is used to add transitions between the video clips that are in the timeline or between scenes of the same video. These are divided into groups so that we can easily choose the one that interests us.

: It is used to add transitions between the video clips that are in the timeline or between scenes of the same video. These are divided into groups so that we can easily choose the one that interests us. video effects : here it shows us all the effects that can be applied to a video. We simply have to choose a video effect and apply it to the movie, selecting the desired effect with the mouse and dragging it over the timeline. Later we can modify the duration and other available parameters.

: here it shows us all the effects that can be applied to a video. We simply have to choose a video effect and apply it to the movie, selecting the desired effect with the mouse and dragging it over the timeline. Later we can modify the duration and other available parameters. Text : we can decorate our video with text configured with different fonts, colors and styles. We simply have to select a text template from the files and effects area to drag it onto the timeline. This will change the Text parameters and the way they appear in the video.

: we can decorate our video with text configured with different fonts, colors and styles. We simply have to select a text template from the files and effects area to drag it onto the timeline. This will change the Text parameters and the way they appear in the video. Voice recording : From here, we can add comments to the movie by recording voice through our PC microphone. We simply have to press the Start button and Stop to stop the recording, at any time.

: From here, we can add comments to the movie by recording voice through our PC microphone. We simply have to press the Start button and Stop to stop the recording, at any time. disc menu: It is used to create a menu to create a DVD or Blu-ray. It is possible to select various styles by clicking on the Styles button and customize it with video, music and images, being able to preview the result before applying it. Also, the Chapters button allows us to create chapters for the disc.

create movie

Once we are done with the video editing, we can click on the Create Movie button. This will show us a new window with four channels through which we can export it.

File, Archive : create a file to play it on our PC, choosing between AVI, DVD, MOV, MP4, MPEG, WMV, MKV, M2TS, TS and GIF formats.

: create a file to play it on our PC, choosing between AVI, DVD, MOV, MP4, MPEG, WMV, MKV, M2TS, TS and GIF formats. Disk : we have the possibility of creating a disc to be able to view it on other devices such as DVD and Blu-Ray players. We must choose one between Video DVD, DivX/xVid DVD or CD.

: we have the possibility of creating a disc to be able to view it on other devices such as DVD and Blu-Ray players. We must choose one between Video DVD, DivX/xVid DVD or CD. Device : We can create content for a media device like iPod, iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, Android devices, etc.

: We can create content for a media device like iPod, iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, Android devices, etc. Web: We can also create a file that can be used to share it on the Internet, since it is compatible with web services such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Dropbox or an appropriate video format such as Flash or WebM.

Free alternatives to edit video

The main problem that we are going to find when using AVS Video Editor is that its free version adds an annoying watermark to the final result. That is why, if we are looking for free software for sporadic use where we can make changes to our videos without having to spend a euro, we can also make use of the following alternatives: