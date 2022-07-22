Christian Bale was going to be a terrifying Gorr in Thor: Love & Thunder

At the beginning of July it was released Thor: Love & Thunder in movie theaters and if there is something that everyone who has seen it agrees on is that Christian bale He took the movie, because his performance as Gorr was the best. Thanks to concept art we now know that hat it was going to look much scarier.

Since it was announced that Christian Bale was going to play Gorr the godslayer, fans got used to the idea that his character would not look the same as the comics, but there were still many who were not satisfied with the result. However, concept art shows that Gorr was going to look more like the comics and less humanoid.

Also: 6 features of Nissan e-power technology that explain how it works.

Thanks to Ken Barthelmey, who worked as a concept artist on Thor: Love & Thunder, we can see what Gorr was going to look like before Christian Bale received the role, as the illustrator shared some images on his Instagram account. Gorr’s original appearance looked much less humanoid and bet on a terrifying image.

A few weeks ago, shortly before the release of Thor: Love & Thunder in cinemas, Christian Bale said that he had recorded many terrifying scenes that were cut from the final cut of the film. The actor said that he understands that this is a family movie, but he still felt that Thor 4 had more humor than it should have.

It is clear that a lot changed from the pre-production of the film and even from the shooting to the final result, as Christian Bale also said he had recorded scenes with Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum and Lena Headey in Thor: Love & Thunder, but these also were eliminated from the final cut.