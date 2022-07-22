Carmella is accused of stealing a phrase from another fighter

the fighter of National Wrestling Alliance, Natalia Markovaaccused Carmella in your personal account Twitter to steal his phrase “Badass with a great ass”which Mella used this past Monday in Monday Night RAW and has posted on his profile in recent weeks.

During a promo he gave this Monday, when he interrupted becky lynch and the RAW Women’s Champion, bianca belairprior to his fight against The ESTCarmella used a phrase that she had been sharing on her social networks in previous weeks: “Badass with a Great Ass”; something that several fans praised in the character of Mella.

However, a few hours ago, the NWA fighter, Natalia Markova, shared several publications from her own fans where they They claimed that the first to use that slogan was Markova, with t-shirts and own articles with the phrase. Several fans expressed that Carmella stole this hose so they showed their discomfort in networks.

Markova shared a photo from behind, where she wrote “Who did it better? Let him know”, referring to Carmella and a photo in which he sought to highlight his physical attributes so that fans respectfully give their opinion and further fuel this virtual fight.

However, far from criticizing Carmella as a fighter, Natalia did not agree with a fan’s comment in which she assured that Markova was “angry” because “someone less talented than her” he copied his characteristic phrase: “That is disrespectful. I do not care which of the two has or does not have more or less talent. But the law is the same for everyone and must be respected,” Markova replied.

A few weeks ago, the former RAW women’s champion had been denounced in Twitter by the participant of the reality show “Jersey Shore” of the MTV channel, Angelina Pivarnik, for stealing one of his catchphrases that he uses on the show: “Ummmmm, hello.” Pivarnick’s tweet below:

