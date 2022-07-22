Camila Cabello’s crochet dress is chic

The obsession with the crochet motif, the trend of the spring summer 2022 collections, is infecting all clothing items. If in April Dua Lipa, a lover of the Y2K style, showed off a splendid mini dress with matching muscle warmers, with the arrival of the solstice also the costumes designed by the different brands were inspired by «Back to knit». This is the case of the one piece model chosen by Kylie Jenner and then again conquers accessories too. From the crochet bucket hat, colorful and perfect to be paired with a bikini on the beach, to handbags like the one in yellow and green photographed by Gaia and worn with a dress with corset and knitted cut-out details. What we need now is a garment to take from the beach to cocktail parties and Camila Cabello gives it to us in a crochet dress in a light palette.

The pop star gave the definition we were looking for for emotional burnout, telling of having suffered from it in the past and having realized that she wanted to “be everything, for everyone, all the time”. Always at the forefront of promoting mental health services, she received an award for her Healing Justice Project at the Power of Women event in Variety. Now, after the performance that saw her protagonist during the Champions League final, she announces the release of her new piece in a white crochet dress.

Summer fashion 2022: Camila Cabello’s crochet dress is the must-have of the hot season

“Guess what the next song will be. Mi hermano @yotuel is here 🇨🇺 @vevo »she writes under her post Camila Cabello showing off a majestic dress with crochet work. Leaving a glimpse of a ton sur ton top and culotte, her dress completely covers the singer’s body with the long hem that reaches below her ankles.

Camila CabelloInstagram

Suitable to wear during the hot season and all day long, it would also be perfect overlaid with a bikini or a one-piece swimsuit and combined with heeled or low-heeled slippers, see flip-flops! Camila, on the other hand, to complete her bright ensemble chooses a pair of very high heels and plateau shoes and wears her long loose, natural hair to frame her face.

