Cameron Diaz on his departure from Hollywood: “I got tired of others taking care of my personal life”

The Cuban-American was interviewed on the “Hart to Heart” program and was questioned about her retirement from show business. The famous artist opened up and she explained that she didn’t even have time to meet the man she was going to marry.

Star Cameron Diaz retired from the movie mecca about three years ago. Nobody imagined that this famous blonde would carry out his decision to the letter, but he has done it. Despite not appearing in any feature film, not being on red carpets or in events that bring together the cream and cream of the seventh art, his life – and his retirement – continue to be of great interest to the large audience and that is how it continues being invited to tell about her years as an actress.

After her official break, Cameron has already given several statements about the reasons that led her to take such a radical decision about her professional facet; However, days ago, the famous artist was invited to the show “Hart to Heart” and in that intimate and sincere conversation she confessed what led her to move away from the dazzling world of fame and cinema.

“When you do something at such a high level for a long time, you kind of have to pass it on to other people (other parts of your life). There were so many other parts of my life that I wasn’t connecting with and that I wasn’t paying attention to,” he said. the Cuban-American

With the convenience of having an entourage of workers at her disposal, the 48-year-old artist delegated other people to take care of her personal things. It was exactly at her 40th birthday that she realized that she had to personally attend to these aspects, according to People en Español magazine. So she, bluntly, decided to take charge of her life and change the things that weren’t right: her relationship with her husband, musician Benji Madden, and make plans to start a family.

“Now I’m here and this is the most satisfying thing I’ve ever done in my life. Having a family and being married and having our own nuclear family is really the best thing,” said the star of popular sitcoms “There’s Something About Mary.”.

Although her personal life is stable, many still wonder if the popular artist will ever return to the big screen.