Cameron Díaz has been fighting beauty canons for 10 years: “My appearance is the last thing I think about” | Fashion and Beauty

Cameron Diaz She has been away from film cameras and filming for almost ten years. The last time we could see her in a movie theater was with the premiere of the comedy There are no two without three, since then, this interpreter and model who today is still one of the great faces of Hollywood She has dedicated herself to her motherhood, her marriage and the development of her own businesses.

Charlie’s former angel, who turns fifty in 2022, recently participated in the podcast Rule Breakers of the BBC, where among other topics delved into the subject of beauty and the standards to which women are subjected daily: “I always go back to the trap, especially in our society […] I am an absolute victim of the objectifications and social exploitation to which women are subjected. I have participated in all of them at some point in my life.

Despite recognizing herself as a victim of these standards, and having fallen into constant comparison, in recent years she has stopped giving importance to her image and defines herself as “a beast”: “It’s literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis.I don’t spend any time at all on the way I look. I never do anything, I don’t even wash my face.”

“For the last eight years, I’ve been a wild animal, a beast. I’ve thought about it at most twice a month hopefully. ‘I should wear this. Once is enough, right?’ I’m not at a point right now where I put any energy into it.Diaz explained.

A conclusion that has been difficult for her to reach, because working in Hollywood and being constantly surrounded by mirrors and spotlights took its toll on her and she had behaviors that she considered toxic: “You just start to move away from that. And you say ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?’ My body is strong, it is capable. Why am I going to talk bad to him? Why would I treat him badly when he’s taken me this far?”

Your passion for cooking

Married since 2015 with benji madden and mother since 2020 of her daughter Raddix, she also confessed that after the Covid-19 quarantine she began to dedicate a large part of her free time to the kitchen: “The first four months I cooked each of the meals” she commented for The Rachel Ray Show, a routine that became habitual after these first months.

Furthermore, in recent years has developed an organic and vegan wine business, Avaline, to whom he dedicates most of his publications on social networks. A project that he supports together with the businesswoman Katherine Power, who obtains her raw material from the grapes of our country, specifically from Catalonia, and with which she triumphs in the US market.