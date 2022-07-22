Calvin Harris: “Stay with me” is the single with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrel Williams

On the radio from Friday 22 July, the unreleased anticipates the new album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2”

Giulia Ciavarelli



A trio of stars for a collaboration that, at least on paper, is already winning. The DJ and producer Calvin Harris anticipates the release of his new recording project with the new single “Stay with me“, on the radio from Friday 22 July, and is accompanied by three giants of international music. Together with the multi-platinum artist, winner of a Grammy Award, there are Justin Timberlake, Halsey And Pharrell Williams.

The unprecedented, perfect summer column to dance tois contained within the expected new album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2“to be released on August 5: inside there will also be the single” Potion “in collaboration with the superstar Dua Lipa and Young Thug and the song”New Money“Feat. 21 Savage.

Along with them, many other artists are also present in the album: Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee , Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg.