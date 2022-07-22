BRZRKR, the comic by Keanu Reeves, will have an anime and a live-action movie for Netflix

BRZRKR, the comic created by Keanu Reeves with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, will have an animated adaptation. This Thursday and within the framework of the presentation of that title at San Diego Comic-Con, the plans for what will be an anime-style adaptation were revealed.

Specifically, it was anticipated that the anime of BRZRKR It will be developed by Production IG and, although it is only in its early stages of development, it has already ensured its continuity for two seasons.

During the Reeves panel assured that anime has impacted him as a storyteller because it allows you to do things on a scale and projection that you can’t find anywhere else and anime in general is some of the coolest stuff he’s ever seen.

But that’s not all because during the presentation of BRZRKR It was also confirmed that there plans for a live-action movie based on the comic to be written by Mattson Tomlin (batman) and will be influenced by both Reeves’s filmography and by The Fountain Y Tree of Life.

If you are not familiar with the premise of BRZRKR, it should be noted that this comic published by Boom Studios! revolves around a subject (very similar to the actor behind Neo) who accepts a series of risky missions from the government in order to describe the secret to ending his immortality.

“The man known only as B. is half mortal and half God, cursed and forced to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B may have finally found a haven: working for the US government to fight battles too violent and dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires: the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it,” says the synopsis of the comic.

movie and anime BRZRKR They will be presented through Netflix but have not yet set dates for their respective premieres.