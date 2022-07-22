Black Adam, there are The Rock and Pierce Brosnan in the new official photos!

The release of Black Adambetween postponements and problems of various kinds, is approaching with great strides: the film with Dwayne Johnson in the role of the famous anti-hero by DC should (in these cases the conditional is always a must) arrive in theaters next October, but until then we can pass the time thanks to the new official photos.

While there is talk of a possible return of Henry Cavill’s Superman in Black Adam, in fact, some new photos from the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra anticipate what we will see in the new chapter of (was?) DC Extended Universeshowing us once again the main protagonists starting, of course, from the character played by the actor of Jumanji and Jungle Cruise.

So here’s the Black Adam of Dwayne Johnson interact with Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate, but also Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, younger members of the team who in the photos released in these hours seem absorbed in contemplating something really important: what it is, of course, we will find out only at the release of the film.

What do you think? The appearance of the gods convinces you protagonists of the new film set in the DC universe? Tell us yours in the comments! Here, meanwhile, you will find the first action figures dedicated to Black Adam.