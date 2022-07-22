Black Adam, from Comic-Con the new photos of the film with Dwayne Johnson
In a perfect context for the DC film, Black Adam at Comic-Con still manifests itself with new images from the film with Dwayne Johnson, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.
As fans’ enthusiasm grows at the Comic Conpending new material relating to Black Adam with Dwayne Johnsonsomething transpires thanks to an article from Den of Geek, also accompanied by some new photos featuring other characters, in addition to the showman. Jaume Collet-Serra’s film will hit theaters in October this year.
Black Adam, the Justice Society of America in the film
Black Adam from Jaume Collet-Serrawhich he has already directed Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise, is shown with some new shots (if not for a close-up of Black Adam, already shared in the past): they also see the other members of the cinecomic cast as protagonists A.D and Warner Bros., that is Pierce Brosnan (dr. Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone). The four will then bring the team of the Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes that debuted in the distant 1940, albeit with a gradually different formation over the decades, as is necessary for these superhero ensembles. Black Adam will be released in our theaters on October 20, 2022postponed by just a few months compared to the original planned summer release, for the finishing touches to what, according to Johnson himself, is the film that “will change the balance of the DC universe”.
