Black Adam, from Comic-Con the new photos of the film with Dwayne Johnson

In a perfect context for the DC film, Black Adam at Comic-Con still manifests itself with new images from the film with Dwayne Johnson, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

As fans’ enthusiasm grows at the Comic Conpending new material relating to Black Adam with Dwayne Johnsonsomething transpires thanks to an article from Den of Geek, also accompanied by some new photos featuring other characters, in addition to the showman. Jaume Collet-Serra’s film will hit theaters in October this year.

Black Adam, the Justice Society of America in the film