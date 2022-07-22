Billie Eilish, surprisingly two new songs arrive

Billie Eilish surprisingly released his new project, Guitar songs which contains two new acoustic-sounding songs, now available on all platforms around the world. These are the unpublished ones TVpresented live for the first time in recent weeks during its sold-out tour Happier than ever world tour in England and of The 30th.

The recorded voices of 21 thousand fans

“It was the first time since 2017 or 2018 that we had presented a new song before its official release during a concert,” says Billie Eilish of TVto then play it for the first time with his brother Finneas during one of their shows. The song ends with the recorded voices of 21 thousand fans singing in chorus at the AO Arena in Manchester last month on the occasion of the artist’s tour.

A twenty year old of great talent

The two new songs remind us, if needed, that the 20-year-old artist is one of the most talented and famous songwriters of her generation. Billie writes and produces music that reflects her personal life but also society, as only great artists can.

“I get goosebumps every time I hear the song”

“Finneas and I wanted to release these songs as soon as possible – said Billie – So here they are at your disposal at last! Singing for the first time TV on tour it was an incredible experience for us. We recorded the audio of the first night we sang it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get goosebumps every time I hear the song. I hope you will love these songs and thank you for allowing us to share our music with you, “she concluded.