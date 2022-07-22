Billie Eilish surprisingly releases two new acoustic tracks

“It was the first time since 2017 or 2018 that we had presented a new song before its official release at a concert,” says Billie Eilish of “TV”, before playing it for the first time with her brother Finneas at one of their shows. . The track closes with the recorded voices of 21,000 fans singing in chorus at Manchester’s AO Arena last month on the occasion of the artist’s tour.





The two new songs remind us for the umpteenth time that the 20-year-old artist remains one of the most talented and famous songwriters of her generation. Billie writes and produces music that reflects her personal life but also society, as only the greatest songwriters before her have been able to do.

Billie Eilish is already a winner of seven Grammy Awards. Her first album, “When we all fall asleep, Where do we go?” it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 in the United States and 17 other countries around the world and was the most listened to album of that year. Also in 2019 she went down in history as the youngest artist to be nominated and subsequently to win in all the main categories of the 62nd edition of the Grammys. In 2021 she was included in Time’s 100 most influential personalities. This year Billie won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with “No Time To Die”, the main theme of the latest James Bond film of the same name. Furthermore, the artist also won the Golden Globe with the same song.