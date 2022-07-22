Billie Eilish has surprisingly released two new songs

With a few hours ahead of New Music Friday, Billie Eilish has surprisingly released two unreleased songs. They are brought together in a digital single called Guitar Songsas both are based on acoustic guitar accompaniment.

The first of the two pieces, which Eilish and Finneas wanted to “publish as soon as possible”, is TV, already presented at the beginning of June in concert in Manchester. It speaks both of the difficulty in maintaining relationships, whether they are sentimental or of friendship, and of the anesthetizing power of the web and television. “The Internet goes crazy for the trials of movie stars and in the meantime they overturn the Roe vs Wade sentence”, reads the text, written before the pronouncement of the American Supreme Court on abortion, when the turning point was already in the air. At the end of the song you can hear the audience: it is a recording made right in Manchester.

“It was the first time since 2017 or 2018 that we had presented a new song before its official release at a concert,” Eilish says in a press release. «Singing for the first time TV on tour it was an incredible experience. We recorded the audio of the first night we sang it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get goosebumps every time I feel it. ‘

Self TV looks like an appendix to Happier Than Everthe second of the two Guitar Songs describes an accident involving a person Eilish knows and reflects the singer’s fascination with pain and death, an obsession typical of the first album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The song was written in December. The title The 30th indicates November 30, the day on which the event took place. “It was the most indescribable thing I’ve seen and experienced,” the singer told Zane Lowe. “I wrote down all my thoughts. I was with Finneas and I said to him: “Sorry, I don’t know what you wanted to do now, but we have to write a song about this and we have to do it now” ”.

Eilish does not directly describe the incident, which she somehow touches upon without realizing it, but what happens next, including thoughts about what could have happened in less fortunate circumstances: “What if it happened on another day? On a bridge without a guardrail? Or in a neighborhood street where children play? “.

In the interview with Lowe, the singer also said that she hopes to release a new album in 2023. Of the last one Happier Than Ever we wrote here.