“Because of the pandemic I thought I’d quit soccer”

Jorge Ruvalcaba is making the dream he always had of playing professional soccer come true and he is doing it thanks to the fact that his family motivated him to take risks, as well as the values ​​that they instilled in him, since he grew up humble, but hard-working in USA and that is bearing fruit after he even contemplated the possibility of leaving football due to the lack of opportunities in his native California; however, everything came at the right time.

“I played pure academy, in high school in California. Coming out of high school I never had a scholarship to be able to continue, a year later it came out and I accepted it, and Sadly, the pandemic arrived so I didn’t have the chance to play and I got very upset, I even thought about not playing soccer anymore.

“Out of nowhere they told me that there was going to be a friendly and there would be viewers of Cougars and I didn’t believe it, in the friendly it went well for me and I came to the under 20I talked to my dad because I had a university scholarship and I doubted a little, but he told me that I had to take a risk, that it was an opportunity that many would like to have and I came, I was studying engineering, “he told RECORD.

Even, ‘ruva’ He shared the pride that his Mexican origin causes him, as well as the values ​​that his family has instilled in him.

“I work very hard, I come from a very humble family and my dad has taught me to always work and that’s what has me here.

“My parents work in a high school there. My mother is a cook and my father is the cleaning supervisor, they came by his side to The Angels about 10 years old and since then living there,” he said.

