Because Kim Kardashian’s style is changing after her divorce from Ye

The Kardashian sisters are a myth. This is demonstrated by Kendall and Kylie’s lavender dresses in their new cosmetics line campaign and all the archival outfits from Kourtney and Travis’ wedding. And while the first thought that comes to mind when thinking of them is that they can buy anything they want as billionaires, socialites have shown that clothes are not alone clothes. On the “first Monday of May,” for example, Kim lit up the Costume Institute with glitter Happy Birthday Mr. President dress that Marilyn Monroe chose in Madison Square in 1962, proclaiming herself the legitimate heir of the greatest icon ever. For her, it all started with Ye: e in the fifth episode of The KardashiansKim talked about how the rapper’s DONDA took care of her outfits during the years of marriage.

The Kardashians landed on Disney’s Star + on April 14, 2022, and cameras have since returned to the private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The purpose of the docu-series directed by Danielle King, one year after the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashiansin English Keeping Up with the Kardashiansis to “reveal what’s true behind the headlines.” Titled Who is Kim?the fifth episode was released on May 12 and focuses on Kim’s bar exam. When choosing how to dress for the occasion, Kim wonders: «Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I, alone? ». The reference is clear: in the previous episodes she had told that, since the beginning of their relationship in 2012 – they get married after two laps around the sun, Kanye West had taken care of her style 100%. And a year after separating from Ye, not only does Kim still believe in true love, but she also wants to be independent again about her outfits. For all that goes with it.

The Kardashians 2022: Kim Kardashian tells what it’s like to dress without Kanye West

“How do I get there without Kanye? It’s been like 10 months since I filed for divorce and I’m finally coming out repeating [a me stessa] “I can do it””. These are the words that describe the post-separation period from the Atlanta rapper and that also return in the discourse on the personal style of the socialite. As she writes The Independent, before Ye Kim Kardashian was a true icon of the 2000s, between Juicy Couture jumpsuits and very bright palettes, like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. Then came the neutral shades, black, white and beige, and the obsession for the hourglass silhouette together with the knowledge of Demna and Balenciaga, among very precious furs and hyper-adherent jumpsuits. In particular, in The Kardashians you can see the pink velvet suit chosen to participate in the Saturday Night Live.

After filing for divorce, everyone immediately recognized the first signs of Kim’s change. The point of no return? His trip to Rome, last July, on the occasion of SKIMS’s collaboration with Fendi. In recent months, he has started taking care of his wardrobe again, going from a long dress covered in glitter with a high neck for his debut with Pete Davidson to a Thierry Mugler with a sculptural silver fabric corset and a glittered co-ord set with bodysuit. I see I do not see.

