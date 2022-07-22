Because Katy Perry and Michele Morrone have been spotted in Capri together

Never as this year has Italy been a very popular destination for celebs from overseas who, with the arrival of the first heat, have chosen en masse to spend their holidays in our country. Just think of Angelina Jolie in Rome, David and Victoria Beckham in Venice, Leonardo Di Caprio in Florence and Adele in Porto Cervo.

The last to land in the beautiful country was Katy Perrywhich appeared in recent days a Capri, but this time not to swim in front of the Faraglioni or to do some shopping in the square, but to turn the new Dolce & Gabbana advertisement which, for the occasion, had an exceptional director like the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentinodirector of The great beauty and It was the hand of God.

In addition to the singer of “Firework“(Companion of Orlando Bloom since 2016) the two stylists of Sicilian origins also wanted Michele Morrone as the protagonist of their commercial, here is the reason why Perry and the actor of 365 days they have been immortalized together in some of the most evocative and characteristic places on the island.

Although the set is armored and insiders have been prevented from telling the concept of the spot, in the past few hours there are several videos that have begun to circulate on social media showing Michele and Katy Perry together, between takes. The locations chosen by the director were numerous: from the inevitable boat ride in front of the Faraglioni, to the historic bar in the square up to the famous local Anima e Core, with the singer of “Roar”Who danced on the tables singing the song“ I Wanna Dance With Somebody ”by Whitney Houston.

