Barbie: This was paid by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to star in the movie

margot robbie has stolen the looks in the last months since the recordings of his most recent project began, ‘Barbie‘, the new film by Greta Gerwig that will be released in July next year.

Many want to know what the plot of this next film will be, however, very few details are known. So far, the public has only been able to see some of the outfits that its protagonist (Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) have taken on the recording set, as well as a couple of official photos.

now the news is that the actress became the highest paid in Hollywoodearned 12.5 million dollars for his role in this feature film, as reported by Variety magazine.

The variety publication presented its ranking Of 26 actors with the best salaries, the Australian took the lead of many other actresses, positioned herself in the position 16 on a list dominated by men.

The Canadian earned the same salary as Margot Robbie for her role in Barbie, the same amount of money Steve Carrell earned for starring in the movie ‘Minions: A Villain Is Born’.

Who are the highest paid actors in Hollywood?

Among this list of 26 personalities, only five women managed to sneak in, the young Millie Bobby Brown almost came close to Robbie, she won 10 million for her role in ‘Enola Holmes 2′. Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Anya Taylor-Joy all came close too, earning over $1 million for their new projects.

However, none of these salaries compares to the first positions, Tom Cruise accumulated 100 million dollars for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, followed by Will Smith who earned 35 million for the film ‘Emancipation’, in third place is Leonardo DiCaprio with a salary of 30 million for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, this same sum earned Brad Pitt for ‘Formula 1 Drama’.

Another member of the Barbie cast appears on the list, Will Ferrell earned 20 million for the Christmas movie ‘Spirited’.

Barbie is produced by Warner Bros., one of the richest studios in Hollywood. According to Business Insider, the film had a domestic gross of $666.8 million in 2021, despite limitations and delays related to the pandemic.

Meet the rest of the Barbie cast

Although Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have the credit as protagonists, it has been rumored that in the film there will be several versions of Barbie and Ken, one is supposed to be Issae Rae and another, the trans actress, Hari Nef.

While Simu Liu, from ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings’, and Ncuti Gatwa, the new Doctor Who, would be other Ken.

Kyle Buchanan, a reporter for the New York Times, said on Twitter: “Hearing incredible gossip in Cannes. On one hand, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling isn’t the only Ken in the Barbie movie. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Ken.”

“In the same way, Margot Robbie is not the only Barbie in the film. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies…”.

Other actors who are part of the cast are: Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Sharon Rooney, Connor Swindells , Scott Evans and Jamie Demetriou.

There are some fans who believe that Emma Mackey will play the role of Skipper, Barbie’s younger sister, due to her supposed resemblance to Margot.

Nicola Coughlan, one of the protagonists of ‘Bridgerton’, the protagonist of ‘Lady Bird’, Saoirse Ronan, and pop star Dua Lipa have also been linked to the film, but this information has not yet been confirmed.