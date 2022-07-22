Barbie: revealed the figures that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling received – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Although money is not the most important thing in a film on the big screen, the actors receive millions of dollars to participate in the productions. A new analysis of Hollywood found who are the ones who get the best payments.

The magazine ‘Variety’ published an article in which it investigated the salaries of the biggest movie stars of the moment. In the publication, they made a list of those who have charged the most for their feature films.

The film ‘Barbie’, which has not yet been released, is one of the films that generates the most expectations for next year. This is why many fans wanted to know how the division of payments was in the cast of the film.

As exposed by Variety, both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling received the same sum of money: 12.5 million dollars. Although the figure shows salary equality between the protagonists, it was not without controversy.

Robbie plays the title role, which gives the film its name, and is also one of the film’s producers. In social networks, some considered that he made merits to win more than Gosling.



The Warner Bros production in which both participate already has a release date and finished its recordings just a few weeks ago. It will hit theaters in the United States on July 21, 2023, under the direction of Greta Gerwig.

Other salaries

The same ‘Variety’ publication revealed that Joaquin Phoenix received 20 million dollars for his participation in ‘The Joker 2’. For his part, Tom Cruise is at the head of the best paid with one hundred million.

The first woman to appear on the list is Margot Robbie, at number 17, making her the highest paid actress in the film industry.

In box 18 is another woman, Millie Bobby Brown. The protagonist of ‘Stranger Things’ will receive 10 million dollars for acting in ‘Enola Holmes’. With this she will become the highest paid under 20 year old in Hollywood.

