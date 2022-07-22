Avatar: LEGO sets unveiled at San Diego Comic Con 2022

Four new LEGO sets inspired by the world of Avatar await us to take us back to Pandora as we await the release of the sequel Avatar: The Way to Water.

Pending the arrival of Avatar: The Way of Water, the world of Pandora returns to enchant fans in the four LEGO set inspired by the franchise Avatar by James Cameron unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Three of the four brick sets reproduce sequences from the first Avatar. But in the fourth, 40554: Jake Sully & his Avatar in BrickHeadz, I get a first taste of what Avatar: The Way of the Water will give us. All four sets will go on sale on October 1st. 75572: Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight is available yesterday for pre-order on the official LEGO website.

The four sets are:

LEGO Avatar Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch

LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight

LEGO Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson

LEGO Avatar Jake Sully & his Avatar

The new sets will allow fans to recreate their favorite moments from the film, while recreating moments like the scene where Neytiri teaches Jake how to communicate with a Banshee, connect with it, and then effortlessly hover over Pandora. And if that’s not enough, remember the moment the team first sees the legendary Alleluia Mountains and camps away from Colonel Quaritch as he explores the details included in these new sets.

Avatar: The Way of the Water marks James Cameron’s return to Pandora years after the events narrated in the first film. Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald return to their roles, while Sigourney Weaver has been given a surprising new role. Among the new arrivals in the cast, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel.

The Italian release of Avatar: The Way of Water is set for December 14, 2022.