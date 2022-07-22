Audi Co-Stars in Ryan Gosling’s New Movie ‘The Invisible Agent’

Audi joins Netflix as the official automotive brand in the film”the unseen agent” (The Gray Man), starring Ryan Goslingwhich premieres today on the streaming platform, a week after its debut in theaters.

In this action thriller, CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take down the; while agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) tries to cover his back.

Photos: Courtesy Audi

The Audi models in The Invisible Agent

We are talking about a luxury cast that is reinforced by the presence of four Audi models driven by Hollywood stars.

Its about Audi RS e-tron GT, hosted by Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling); the Audi Q4 Sportback etron and the Audi RS 7 Sportback that they have agent Dani Miranda behind the wheel (Anne of Arms); and the Audi R8 Coupé, driven by Avil San (Dhanush).

“Agent Invisible has global appeal and intrigue,” he says. Henrik Wenders, Brand Director of AUDI AGwho explains that the scope of the role of the firm with the four rings in production went far beyond simply supplying the vehicles.

“This cooperation made us feel the action and the adrenaline. Like the Russo brothers, at Audi we harness technology to create something never seen or experienced before. We worked with directors Joe and Anthony Russo on the selection of the cars. It has been exciting to work closely with Netflix and be partners on this film production.”

For its part, Anthony Russo He commented: “As storytellers, we have always been very interested in finding and exploring new technologies to discover tools that allow us to do something unprecedented. That’s what excites us. That kind of approach I would apply to anything, especially the evolution that is currently taking place with automobiles. As much as I love cars, both modern and those of the past, what interests me most is where the vehicles of tomorrow are going. This is an exciting new frontier that is going to bring us totally new experiences, not only as drivers or consumers, but also as people who have to live with vehicles.”

Following the release of The Invisible Agent on Netflix, Audi will present a short film that will allow viewers to discover the story behind the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron and how agent Dani Miranda (Ana De Armas) met her electric vehicle.

This collaboration between the automaker and the streaming platform will come to life in nearly 30 countries around the world, with global premieres featuring an all-electric Audi fleet, as well as social and digital activations for fans to immerse themselves in. further into the world of film.