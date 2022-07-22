At just twenty, Billie Eilish’s net worth is impressive – here are the figures

The Los Angeles singer has already made a career that any aspiring pop star would dream of. How much are her assets today?

The successes and awards of an entire career Billie Ellish has already condensed them in just 20 years of life.

65 million records sold between albums and digital singlesthe triumph of the Emmy Awards 2020in which she took home seven awards, including best album, registration, song And best new artistand the consecration to the Oscar nightwhere she was awarded the gold statuette for the original song No Time to Die, from the homonymous film about the adventures of secret agent James Bond. Her music, fashion and style have made her a very influential world icon, amassing a dizzying heritage. Let’s see what figures we are talking about.

From the bedroom to international success, what is the singer’s net worth

Born under the sign of Sagittarius on December 18, 2001, Ellish grew up in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Her parents work in the entertainment world, her mother as a teacher and musical and theatrical screenwriter, her father as an actor. Billie learns the first musical notions from her mother, together with her brother Finneas. At the age of six he composed his first songaccompanied byukulelea small and sweet sounding instrument that will always be present in the arrangements of his songs.

Blue eyes are her hallmark, but they also act as an inspirational engine. The single Ocean Eyesdated 2016, is the launch song of the young Californian singer, which in a short time climbs the charts of Spotify and Apple Music. After Bellyacheit is the turn of Boredsoundtrack to the hugely successful television series Thirteen. With the release of the first album When we all Fall Asleep, Where do We Go?on January 30, 2019, success becomes global.

After the world tour, the first awards arrive. The Los Angeles-based artist collects awards at the MTV Awards, Apple Music Awardsand at the most important ceremony for the world of music: the Grammy Awards. Billie is the absolute protagonist of the 2020 edition. When We Fall Asleep Where do we Go? is the best album ever and in the pop category, while the single Bad Guy wins the best recording and song of the year. To crown an unforgettable evening, Eilish receives the award for best new artist.

A long night of a dream

Always at work in tandem for the drafting of the texts and the realization of the music, on March 28, 2022 brothers Billie and Finneas Eilish are on the same stage during the 94th Oscars ceremony to perform No Time to Dieoriginal song from the latest movie about the most famous spy in the world: James Bond, alias 007. The two boys have come a long way from the small room of their home, and now they find themselves side by side, Finneas on the piano, Billie on vocals, dueling on one of the most important stages in the world. Even though winning prizes has now become customary for both of them, the moment of withdrawal of the statuette remains a touching moment.

Not just music. Revenues from fashion and sponsors

Starting in 2022, Billie Eilish’s fortune is estimated to be around $ 25 million. The mix of singles / albums listened to and awards are the main factors, to which are added sponsorships and fashion. In the wake of the success of her first album, in 2019 the American singer-songwriter launched a line of clothes inspired by her music video You Should See Me in a Crowndirected and animated by the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami.

In the same year he participated in the advertising campaign of Calvin Klein I Speak My Truth in #MyCalvins. In addition, some of the main ones Apple Store are readjusted to host his live performances.

We said earlier how the ukulele was Billie Eillish’s fetish object. In September 2020 the singer collaborates with the brand Fender for the launch of a new version of the famous Hawaiian instrument.

