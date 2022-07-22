Armando.Info: ‘John Doe’, the source of the Panama Papers: “Russia wants to see me dead”

Der Spiegel / Frederik Obermaier, Bastian Obermayer/.- Like Mark Felt or Daniel Ellsberg, he is destined to go down in history as the great whistleblowers who changed journalism forever. In his case, he was the one who leaked the millions of documents from the Mossack Fonseca law firm that not only ruined this Panamanian supplier, but also offered an unprecedented x-ray of the offshore world. But he remains anonymous, a condition he does not believe he will abandon until his death. He now returns to look for the two reporters who received the leak to issue a warning: the planet is going through a situation of serious instability.

In 2015, an anonymous whistleblower who called himself John Doe ─which is equivalent to “so and so” in English─ contacted the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung in Munich and leaked more than 2.6 TB of confidential information to two of its journalists. , the same ones who today sign this interview for Der Spiegel magazine in Hamburg. The files included millions of corporate emails that came from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, one of the world’s largest providers of offshore services.

As a result of the revelations of the journalistic investigation known as the Panama Papers, led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and deployed since April 2016 in hundreds of media outlets around the world -among them, for Venezuela, Armando.info– Based on this leak, the Icelandic Prime Minister, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, and his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, were forced to resign, as did many other leaders.

The leak sparked massive protests in London, Reykjavik and elsewhere, as well as triggered the opening of thousands of legal investigations and tax inspections around the world. Also, since then, stricter laws have been enacted to combat the business of briefcase companies. States have recovered more than $1.3 billion that had been lost through uncollected taxes.

To date, John Doe had only spoken publicly once. It was four weeks after the Panama Papers began to see the light of day that he published a manifesto in which he called on lawmakers to act to combat global inequality. Since that time, books, podcasts, and documentaries have been published about the leak. Until Hollywood he made a movie on the subject, which starred Meryl Streep. But the informant who leaked the documentation has remained silent. Until now.

Recently, John Doe got in touch again with the two journalists, who in 2016 worked for the Munich newspaper and now work for the weekly Der Spiegelalso German.

