Almost 30 years after the premiere of Jurassic Park, an incredible mistake went viral: what is it about

in 1993 Steven Spielberg revolutionized the world of cinema with Jurassic Park, the film won three Oscars and broke the box office record. In addition, millions of boys around the world became fans of the world of dinosaurs thanks to the moviea. 29 years after its premiere, a fan found an error and made it viral through social networks.

The pearl is when a Velociraptor entered the restaurant’s kitchen in search of Lex and Tim, the grandchildren of John Hammond who had come to see the dream that their grandfather was making come true.. Below is the video of the scene with the error.

A Jurasic Park Fan Marked A Mistake In A Scene

“In Jurassic Park (1993), there’s a scene where the raptor opens the kitchen door and you can see an operator grab the raptor’s tail,” revealed the Reedit user, Unicorn-Shaman and it is that according to a Spanish site, he saw the film more than eleven times and that thanks to his fanaticism he was able to find the error, almost imperceptible to most viewers.

The film, which drove adults and children crazy, lasts 127 minutes and won three Oscarsra better sound effects, better visual effects and better sound. Thanks to Spielberg, names like Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, Gallimimo, Stegosaurus, Parasaurolophus, among others, became familiar.

The story followed billionaire John Hammond on his quest to make a dream come true: to clone all the dinosaurs from the Jurassic period and turn them into attractions for a theme park located on an island. When he receives a couple of scientists and a mathematician to check the feasibility of his great idea, the project begins to take on a dangerous tone.

The year Jurassic Park was released, the director also presented Schindler’s List With a theme, genre and aesthetic completely different from a story based on real events, it won the Oscar for best film. During the filming of the latter in Europe, George Lucas supervised the story of dinosaurs.

Coincidentally these winter holidays just premiered Jurassic World: Dominion and it is a kind of tribute to the film that started the successful saga. On this occasion the actors of the original film return to the scene, Sam Neil, Laura Dern Y Jeff Goldblum. “I never would have imagined that we would be here working together,” confessed Chris Pratt in the video. Notably, he is the male lead of the current trilogy. “I thought it was a fantastic idea to unite these two worlds,” he added. Laura Dern about the obvious connection jurassic-park with Jurassic World. While Dallas Howard added: “our histories intersect at the convergence of the two franchises.”

Directed by Trevorrow, the film takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Now, the dinosaurs moved to the mainland and live with human beings all over the world, something that cannot be extended in time. This complicated scenario will change the future and put the human series in check.

Pratt and Dallas Howard will have to join the characters of Sam Neill, Laura Dern Y Jeff Goldblum to try to find a solution that does not compromise the future of humanity. “Isla Nublar and its park have been destroyed, but the problem is not over. With dinosaurs scattered all over the world, the coexistence between the present and the past reaches a new level of tension”, describes the official synopsis of the film.

