Afraid to die, medical interns: 5 testimonials

Medical interns demanded that the authorities provide them with security guarantees and sufficient economic means to carry out their social service, given the murders, in recent weeks, of two of their colleagues in Chihuahua and Durango.

EL UNIVERSAL collected testimonies in five states. In Guerrero, doctors pointed out that the violence restricts their performance: there are areas where they cannot enter or must leave the communities.

CHIHUAHUA

“Yes, I am going to go, they give us no other option or support”

Ciudad Juárez.— Between fear and uncertainty is how Viridiana Millán finds herself, a social service medical intern at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) who was assigned her position in Villa Ahumada, Chihuahua on July 14 .

This municipality is located 123 kilometers from Ciudad Juárez, and although it is not part of the mountain area, there have also been armed attacks against the command, civilians and even against the municipal president in 2020.

Read more: Amber Alert issued to locate a newborn kidnapped from the Nayarit DIF

“My place is in Villa Ahumada, the problem with my place is that there is already a history of some violent events; supposedly letters were taken in the matter, but it continues to be offered. What we would like is for them to give us places in Ciudad Juárez so that we don’t have to go so far, and in case something happens to us, we have the support of the university and our relatives,” says the young woman.

Although until now he has not defined when he would leave or where he would live, he assures that he will have to leave his city and go to do his service in case the authorities in Chihuahua do not cancel the places in municipalities like that.

“Yes I will go [a Ahumada], they don’t give us another option, nor do they give us the information and support to tell us: ‘You can manage it in such a long time’, ‘you can unsubscribe’ or something else. When you decide to make another decision, they tell you to take a place in the next period, but you go to the bottom of the list. If he touched me right now in Villa Ahumada, probably if I wait he will touch me again further away, ”she says.

According to the students, the educational and health authorities informed them that service positions in municipalities such as Namiquipa, El Vergel, Guachochi, Uruachi, Madera, Villa Ahumada, Guazaparez, Batopilas, Urique and Bocoyna were eliminated; however, these were offered on July 14.

“The fear is the same, with the fact of leaving the city to go there,” he mentions.



DURANGO

“We are not given sufficient conditions”

Durango.— Sofía Peña, intern doctor, has a place assigned to start her social service next August in the municipality of Rodeo, Durango.

However, after the murder of Eric Andrade in the community of El Salto, municipality of Pueblo Nuevo, in the same state, Sofía is afraid to go to a rural community without security guarantees.

So far he has no knowledge of what the place is like nor has he been told anything. “They send us to the communities without knowing them and without knowing the health center where we are going to work,” she explains.

The doctor, a student at the Juárez University of the State of Durango (UJED), asks for consideration because, she says, they want to help the population and not simply be used.

Sofía, 24, admits that she is afraid of going to carry out her work in a community where she could suffer some harm: “It is fear of violence, that we are not given sufficient guarantees to carry out our function. These places must be offered to qualified doctors, with a salary that is sufficient and decent. They use us as cannon fodder,” she laments.

He says that the payment or scholarship is 1,300 pesos a fortnight, without having decent conditions to carry out his work.

Sofía Peña asks that they be respected and paid decently for the work they do in the communities, as well as having the conditions to move and live in the places they are assigned.

He regrets that after the murder of the medical intern in Pueblo Nuevo, the demonstrations and protests that the community of medical interns have carried out have not had an accurate response to their demands, especially for the relocation of people who are in places considered high risk.

He asks the universities to support his requests and that there be clarity and information about the communities that they are assigned to do social service. It also asks that standard 009-SSA3-2013 be reformed, as it ensures that times have changed and current generations are different.

“We want our voice to be heard,” he says.

Read more: Oaxaca shares with international organizations a strategy to reduce poverty



WARRIOR

Threats come despite caution

Chilpancingo.— In Guerrero, violence has restricted the performance of intern doctors: there are areas where they cannot enter, for days they have to leave the workplace because of a shooting or threats.

Three medical interns agreed that none had suffered an attack or been a direct victim of the violence that exists in the state, but it has conditioned their work.

They said that, as a measure to protect them, the universities where they study have chosen for years not to send them to places where insecurity reaches very high levels.

“This is what the heads of education are looking for, that medical interns are no longer suffering things like shortages and insecurity, rapes and harassment suffered by women,” said one of the medical interns.

However, they said, there are cases in which the interns, along with the health center staff, have had to leave the place due to lack of security. Despite precautions, threats arrive at health centers. They commented that, on several occasions, when they treat people with gunshot wounds, they threaten them.

“They threaten us because many times they do not want that attention to be reported to avoid a possible investigation. They are warnings given to us by people who go for an injury, and when one asks them how they did it, it is when they warn that if it is known, there will be consequences,” said an intern.

JALISCO

“I prefer to sacrifice a year of internship”

Guadalajara.— Fernando Bremauntz Fonseca is a medical intern, he is 24 years old and studied at Lamar University, in Guadalajara.

When he was able to choose the place to do his social service, he did not think much about it and preferred not to leave the city.

“The university sent us a list of options and, as always, those within the city run out first, but many of my classmates who do not have the average to reach the first options, because they have to go to marginalized communities.

“Faced with this situation, I would prefer to sacrifice that part of the one-year internship, but all in order not to risk myself, it is even known that sometimes the cartels go and threaten the interns to make them work for them, I think my life is worth more “Fernando assured.

He indicated that this fear persists among Medicine interns, even —he mentioned— many have shared their bad experiences through their social networks, which do not always have to do with remote communities or those considered at risk, but rather situations are replicated in places where, supposedly, there is security.

He pointed out that, in addition to insecurity, interns often avoid going to remote communities due to the conditions of the health centers to which they are assigned.

He added that if there were security in these places or at least personnel to protect the health centers and those who work there, he would be encouraged to provide his service in those places.

MICHOACAN

“My biggest fear is not going back home”

Morelia.— Luis Humberto Cuevas Jacobo is a doctor in training who is about to do his internship, which he hopes will not touch him in a rural area at risk, as he says he fears that one day he will go out to do his social service and no longer I returned home.

Luis Humberto just finished his internship at the Doctor Miguel Silva Civil Hospital and is carrying out the paperwork to be assigned a place for his social service. He said, in this sense, that the violence and attacks against medical interns are worrisome, because there are no security conditions for them to carry out their work.

“If we were afraid before, with what happened recently with Eric Andrade, in Durango, then worse, because we are the ones who continue,” he warned.

The doctor-in-training said he is willing to serve in rural areas, as long as they are safe.

“Although it is in a precarious situation, because most of the time it is like that, the boarding school is lived in precarious conditions all year round and we have to throw it away. We no longer even ask for decent facilities for us, but rather that they guarantee us real security, ”he explained.

The young man, originally from the municipality of Zinapécuaro, emphasized that his greatest fear is to go out to do his social service in one of the risky places and not return home.

“My greatest fear is going out to do what I started six years ago to train academically as a doctor that I already am, and that I will no longer be able to return to my family, simply because I am doing my duty,” he said.