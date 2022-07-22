Adam Sandler’s car purchase that shakes the show business

We are talking about the Cadillac CTS that Adam Sandler bought for his personal use. A very stylish vehicle that quickly captures the attention of all of Hollywood Swipe to see the most premium details of the car!

When we mention Adam Sandler it is impossible not to think of some of his best known films such as: Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, Jack and Jill, among others. The actor began his film career in 1989 and since then has been involved in each of his appearances, both as a leading man and as an executive producer.

Among the greatest achievements of the American is the “National Board of Review award for best actor”“Independent Spirit for Best Actor”, nomination for the “Gold Award for Best Actor 2003” and of course the most important thing in his personal life, the formation of a family with his current wife and partner in several films Jackie Sandler and their two children.

All these achievements accumulated by the actor were reflected in his assets when it was estimated that He has more than 400 million dollars in his bank account. In addition to this, the actor has incorporated a Cadillac CTS into his garage, a car with many luxurious details. like its leather seats, wood interior finishes, leather steering wheel and metallic paint

Under its hood rests a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 276 horsepower and a maximum torque of 400 Nm constant between 3,000 and 4,500 laps. His vehicle ride is very good, it pushes with a lot of energy and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds with an average consumption of 8.5 l/100 km and emissions of 198 grams. The purchase value of the car is around $106,000.

We are really talking about a premium car with luxurious details that manage to make a difference. Beyond this, the actor has other vehicles of the brand in his garage, something that makes us think of his fanaticism of the actor for the high-end ones. Fact that really impresses the entire cinema show for good.