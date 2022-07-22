A famous English actress in the cast of Sanremo 2023?

Amadeus intends to transform the next edition of the Sanremo Festival into an unforgettable moment. After the announcement of the presence of Chiara Ferragni and of Gianni Morandiand the negotiations to have an international host like Britney Spears, decided to leave for London to get in touch with a famous British actress. Within a few hours, on the web, hypotheses about the name of the possible interpreter have already begun to circulate.

The journey of Amadeus: here is who could join the cast of Sanremo 2023

The Sanremo Festival he has always tried to enhance the well-known faces of the Italian television world. However, in the pre-Covid era, there was no shortage of direct invitations to international guests. It seems that Amadeus is trying to bring the singing competition back to its former glory. According to the weekly Oggi, in fact, the presenter would have taken a plane to London for a very special meeting.

It seems that his desire is to start negotiations with one famous British actress. It is still early to speculate, but it is clear that he wants to do things big. For now, it is not known whether the artistic director’s plan will end in a victory or a stalemate.

Sanremo 2023, the hypotheses on the possible name

Obviously, the people of the web, even without clues, are doing everything to try to guess the name of the chosen actress. It is not easy to make assumptions. It could be a very young character, engaged in an important fight, or someone who, in one way or another, has managed to make his mark in British cinema. Among the most cited interpreters there are Helen Mirren, Alessandra Mastronardiwho currently lives in London and Emma Watson.

Will it be one of them? Or will Amadeus surprise his audience with an unsuspected character?

