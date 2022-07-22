5 must-see Ryan Gosling movies you may not have seen

Today Ryan Gosling he is a figure of the first line of acting. Proof of this is that she has just premiered with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, the unseen agent, the most expensive production in Netflix history. In the bulk of his career there are already great works that will remain indelibly in the minds of moviegoers, such as la la land, bladerunner 2049 either first-man. But next year, his film schedule will not rest either, pending the premiere of Barbie either wolfman. Now, far from the blockbusters in which he currently moves Do you know some of the hidden gems of his filmography? These 5 are essential:

1-‘Two good guys’

Let’s face it, apart from being a splendid action hero, Ryan Gosling has plenty of talent for comedy. Even more so if it is surrounded by elements consistent with enhancing its potential. In this case they are the direction and script of Shane Black and a hilarious Russell Crowe with whom he forms a BuddyFilm under a Neo-Noir setting of the 70s.

2-‘Drive’

The most movie buffs will already know that Gosling driving at night with Kavinski playing in the background is the perfect definition of “cool”. But beyond Nicolas Winding Refn’s hand behind the cameras, his leading role is an overwhelming acting exercise in restraint. One doesn’t know what to expect from the nameless driver in this story of love and crime.

3-‘The Ides of March’

Sometimes to prove your worth, you have to surround yourself with the greatest. Ryan Gosling The guy held up tremendously well giving the reply to performers as powerful as George Clooney, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti or Marisa Tomei. The Ides of March is a drama in which some of the goings-on of the electoral campaigns are discovered, based on the play of the same name by Beau Willimon.

4-‘Blue Valentine’

Forget your experience with him. Noah’s Diary. The first collaboration of the actor of the moment with Derek Cianfrance It was an intense romantic drama in which each and every one of the phases a relationship goes through can be seen.

5-‘Half Nelson’

No, Gosling’s first Oscar nomination wasn’t for la la landbut in Half Nelson. In this independent film, he played a drug-addicted high school teacher who is discovered by a troublesome student. Far from being a problem, between the two an unexpected friendship arises.