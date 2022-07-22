The few who remained in the city are eagerly awaiting their summer holidays. Those without work, where you can take your head off for a week or more. There are those who are already on vacation and the photos of our friends by the sea appear on social media.

There are also many videos or photos of international stars who have chosen Italy as their summer destination. From Katy Perry in Capri to Russel Crowe in Rome, who is sharing his Roman vacation with his family on social media.

Of course, those who live in Italy are always looking for new places to see and where to spend their holidays. And sometimes we choose home as a tourist destination, other times we take planes or ships to go to more distant places. But we look for the sea even just for a weekend and between Rome and Naples lies the Sassolini beach in Scauri, a magnificent place to visit.

In Europe we are fortunate to have some gigantic beaches that are kissed by the sun. Many are in Spain, but there are also in Italy and we may not have seen them.

5 fantastic beach and sun locations in Europe to go on vacation

So let’s see some places that we can visit where we will find endless beaches with a shining sun.

The first is certainly Benidorm, a city located in the province of Alicante in Spain. This city, in addition to being famous for its nightlife, is also well known for its tall skyscrapers overlooking the sea. Here we will also find immense golden beaches where to spend our holidays.

Also in Spain we have Alicante, which is located near Benidorm. And so we could spend a few days on one side and a few more on the other.

Formentera and Lanzarote are also added to the list. In the first we can find truly magnificent locations, and in some beaches we may run into some VIPs, as the island is very popular with stars. Lanzarote, on the other hand, is a little wilder, with its beaches and volcanic landscapes very famous.

In Italy, however, we have the Island of Elba. Island that is part of the Tuscan Archipelago and famous for its beaches and its history. In fact it hosted Napoleon Bonaparte during his exile. A place therefore rich in history, sea and beautiful beaches.

And here are the 5 fantastic places for beach and sun in Europe between Spain and Italy where we can spend the holidays.

