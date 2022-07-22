30 years Selena Gomez away from Justin Bieber

Girl prodigy, actress and singerbeauty entrepreneur and philanthropist for non-profit organizations, and example of celebrity anti-social: sharing its frailties and issues related to mental health, Selena Gomez has become a real icon for gen z and of millennials.

Selena Gomez is no longer the child star of Disney shows, and on July 22 she turns 30, now about 7 of which are far fromex boyfriend Justin Bieberwith whom he had a long difficult relationship, now married to model Hailey Bieber. The media, meanwhile, have been investigating for some time who the Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend.

Selena Gomez and mental health problems

Selena Gomez, really like the general public and fans, for his authenticity. The artist, in the summer of 2021, told a Elle US of her bipolar disorder, remembering how much the comments of the hater on social media.

In these Selena Gomez years has grown up, and has made the best choices for take care of yourself. After passing even the kidney transplant in 2014the star stopped using social media since 2017 to protect her mental healthleaving the management to his team.

Selena Gomez in July 2022 she went to Italy to promote her make-up line Rare Beautywhich donates 1% of all proceeds to research for mental health.

The sharing of issues related to mental health is an important theme among the new generations, who are also sharing other musicians in Italy and abroad: from Shawn Mendes to ours Matilda De Angelisup to the psychologists.

Selena Gomez is the fourth most followed celebrity in the world on Instagram

Until 2018, Selena Gomez was the most followed celebrity in the world on Instagram. As we said above, however, the star preferred to put her own in front of everything mental health. L’age brings advice and since 2017, Selena contributes to her social networks only when she feels like it, and has stated that she prefers to hear from her friends on the phone, instead of following their Instagram profiles.

This choice, however, always makes her very popular and above all appreciated: indeed Selena Gomez ranks fourth among the most followed celebrities in the world on Instagramafter Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner and Lionel Messi.

Not just social: Selena Gomez in fact, he stated that he only works on projects with a philanthropic value in support of non-profit organizations. “If something good doesn’t come out of it, I don’t. I don’t need the money, ”she said. Impossible not to follow a celebrity like that.

Does Selena Gomez have a new boyfriend? The difficult breakup with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomezwhich is the protagonist along with the two legends of comedy Steve Martin and Martin Short of the second season of the TV series Only Murders in the Buildingin Italy on Disney +, is currently defined single.

There have been many rumors about who the Selena Gomez’s new boyfriendfrom those of the end of 2021 on Chris Evansknown to most as Captain America of the Marvel moviesto the most recent ones about Nat Wolff, an actor who starred with her in 2014 in the comedy Behaving Badly.

A story that has left its mark is that of Selena Gomez with Justin Bieber. The contested relationship, which lasted from 2010 to 2018, made up of songs with love messageshas been at the center of the media for years, causing her many problems anxiety management.

Justin Bieber and love songs dedicated to Selena Gomez

In 2014, Selena Gomez had let out T.he Heart Wants What It Wants (The heart wants what it wants)a song that responded to all those who judged her for the choices she made, including those of love related to her relationships and to Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieberwhich caused much suffering a Selena Gomez during their story, he had told on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show that he had written multiple songs dedicated to Selena, all in thealbum Purposeof 2015: Mark My Wordsand the two super hits What Do You Mean? And Sorry.

On the other hand, the one between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber it’s just one of the celebrity relationships they’ve left studded with dedicated love songs. The most recent case? Think about Camila Cabello with Bam Bam it’s at Shawn Mendes with When you’re Gone who, with their songs, have made a mutual dedication, to overcome theirs great love storynow over after more than two years.