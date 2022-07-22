13 Hilarious Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up In The ER
I’m beginning to suspect that maybe they are *not* like us.
Last week, people kept talking about Zendaya and Demi Lovato for the really crazy and dumb reasons why they ended up in the hospital.
Zendaya had a kind of kitchen accident, which shows us that ordering food is always the safest option.
And Demi explained that sometimes the crystals that are supposed to heal you end up hurting you. Self-care and spirituality are not for everyone.
But these aren’t the first two celebrities to get hurt and end up in the hospital for reasons that, let’s be honest, are kind of weird and kind of hilarious. So here are 13 other celebrities who did something similar or even weirder.
6.
Martha Stewart got out of the car and stuck her foot straight into a hole, tearing her Achilles tendon.
9.
Catherine Zeta-Jones broke her foot decorating for Christmas.
10.
Rose McGowan broke her arm after reading the election results while standing on the stairs.
13.
Simon Cowell lost a tooth in an accident with a piece of crisp.
Did we miss any celebrity injury stories that made you go “Hey… how did that happen to him??” Tell us in the comments!
This post was translated from English.