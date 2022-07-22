13 Hilarious Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up In The ER

I’m beginning to suspect that maybe they are *not* like us.

Last week, people kept talking about Zendaya and Demi Lovato for the really crazy and dumb reasons why they ended up in the hospital.

Zendaya had a kind of kitchen accident, which shows us that ordering food is always the safest option.

And Demi explained that sometimes the crystals that are supposed to heal you end up hurting you. Self-care and spirituality are not for everyone.

But these aren’t the first two celebrities to get hurt and end up in the hospital for reasons that, let’s be honest, are kind of weird and kind of hilarious. So here are 13 other celebrities who did something similar or even weirder.

Hasn’t it happened to all of us? You, your daughter and a goat are running around in Spain and then BAM! You trip over a rock and break your foot. It’s the typical story! It could happen to anyone at any time. So think twice the next time you’re tempted to chase after a horned creature.


Sandler’s anecdote is certainly a cautionary tale about making the bed. too right. In a presentation at good morning america, he said: “Someone pulled the covers too tight and my phone was in the middle of the bed. When I kicked up to loosen the covers, the phone went flying and hit me in the head.” This shows once again how bad phones are for health. Be careful, friends!


Who among us can say they’ve never had one too many mimosas and tried to chop cabbage for dinner? (Well, I don’t really relate to the cabbage, but I do relate to the mimosas.) Well, unfortunately, not only did Gal cut off the end of her finger, but her husband also threw the piece of her finger (sorry lol) IN THE GARBAGE DISPOSAL!! Goodbye to any hope of putting him back in her place.


Puddles are dangerous. How deep are they? How long? how wide? Where did the puddle come from? Did it rain? I don’t remember it raining. And while you’re wondering all that, heck, you fell and broke your jaw! But if you’re lucky, like Zac, you’ll end up with a little scar on your chin that somehow makes you more attractive????


I think we can all agree that children are destructive monsters who only seek to harm themselves and everyone around them. Or is it just me? Okay. Well, I think Ireland would agree with me, since she babysat “two 7-year-olds for 45 minutes” and ended up with a BIG NOSEBLEED. I do not want to know anything about that!

6.

Martha Stewart got out of the car and stuck her foot straight into a hole, tearing her Achilles tendon.

Sometimes you get lost in fantasy and pretend to be Michelle Kwan going for gold in the 1998 Olympics. I’m pretty sure that’s what happened to Lana. At the time, she said, “When you see the second video for this album, don’t think that the fact that I have a cast symbolizes anything other than my belief that she was still a great figure skater.” Or maybe the symbolic meaning it is that there is no symbolic meaning. Think about it.


9.

Catherine Zeta-Jones broke her foot decorating for Christmas.

10.

Rose McGowan broke her arm after reading the election results while standing on the stairs.

I tripped over the open dishwasher door cause the kitchen floor was wet when I was loading the dishes and slammed my ankle bone into the metal and fractured it hahaha https://t.co/v5YMmsLRVv

Hmm, is that why my roommate never loads the dishwasher? Do you know how dangerous it can be? Maybe I’ve been too hard on him. I should write a note of thanks to Halsey for opening a dialogue between us and helping me understand that sometimes cups need to stay in the sink for safety reasons.

13.

Simon Cowell lost a tooth in an accident with a piece of crisp.

Okay, I admit that’s not the most important part of the story, because not only did Simon lose a tooth (I don’t know if he was visited by the tooth fairy), but he also broke his wrist in a bike accident. And he tested positive for COVID, all within a week. That’s what we at BuzzFeed call “HAVE A REAL HARD TIME.”

Did we miss any celebrity injury stories that made you go “Hey… how did that happen to him??” Tell us in the comments!

