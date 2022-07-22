13 Hilarious Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up In The ER

Interscope Records



Sometimes you get lost in fantasy and pretend to be Michelle Kwan going for gold in the 1998 Olympics. I’m pretty sure that’s what happened to Lana. At the time, she said, “When you see the second video for this album, don’t think that the fact that I have a cast symbolizes anything other than my belief that she was still a great figure skater.” Or maybe the symbolic meaning it is that there is no symbolic meaning. Think about it.