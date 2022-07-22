11 positive cases, 17 suspects and 20 cases under evaluation for monkeypox

The doctor confirmed that most of the cases detected so far are related to men who have had intimate contact with other men.

Dr. Iris Cardona, chief medical officer of the Department of Health. Photo: Shutterstock.

The Department of Health of Puerto Rico maintains close surveillance on the cases of monkeypox on the Island, after the statistic rose to eleven positive cases, with 17 suspected cases and 20 additional ones under evaluation and “numerous alerts” continue to occur about all among traveling men.

Dr. Iris Cardona, the main medical officer of the government of Puerto Rico, offered the data in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health in which she projected that the epidemic will be declared in the next hours as a global emergency.

“I’m not surprised that a global emergency is declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and I hope this happens like this,” said Cardona, in which he admitted that his office continues to receive dozens of alerts, about the condition that so far It has only infected men, mostly travelers on the island.

“We have six additional alerts per trip under evaluation and we continue to work with this and with the vaccines. There are 31 contacts of people that we evaluate to see if they qualify to receive the vaccines,” he said.

The specialist said that all those currently infected on the island are men, mostly identified with epidemiological travel criteria. “There are two cases of men related to each other and the rest are not, which worries us,” she added.

The other concern of the government is that there are already two cases of men who have not traveled, which suggests that community transmission of the virus has begun, which has doubled in the last 24 hours in the United States.

The doctor confirmed that most of the cases detected so far are related to men who have had intimate contact with other men and acknowledged that there is international concern after confirming 15,000 cases detected, especially in countries where smallpox is not endemic.

The state government, for its part, began this week the administration of some 1,257 doses that arrived on the island, distributing them in the regions of Mayagüez, San Juan, Bayamón, Guayama and Ponce.

“This is not a vaccine for ordinary use. It can present some risks, although it is effective. There are no unlimited supplies, so priority must be given to the people who need them the most,” he concluded.