WWE SummerSlam 2022: show times confirmed

WWE has confirmed, through an official press release published on its website, the schedules of SummerSlam, an event that will be held on July 30 at the Issan Stadium in Nashville. The Kickoff Show will be one hour longalthough it has not been confirmed if any combat will be held in its space.

WWE is scheduled to announce special programming for July 30 on WWE Network and Peacock. Below we will provide an update on the SummerSlam schedule.



WWE SummerSlam 2022 schedules (main show) *

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early on July 31): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning on July 31): Spain

* The SummerSam Kickoff Show will begin one hour early and can be viewed for free on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

