WWE NXT 2.0: Audience July 19, 2022
USA Network broadcast a new episode of NXT 2.0 on the night of Tuesday, July 19. this delivery rrecorded an audience figure of 588,000 viewers. This represents a slight increase compared to the data recorded the previous week (582,000).
This episode featured several segments and matches of interest, including Josh Briigs and Jensen Brooks’ victory over Pretty Deadly to retain their NXT UK Tag Team Championship and Zoey Stark’s victory in the main event of the night, a battle royal of 20 women to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship.
The program recorded a Compartir of 0.13 in demographics of interest, corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the record of the previous week (0.14). In turn, NXT 2.0 was ranked number 14 of the most watched cable programs on Tuesday night in the United States.
WWE NXT audiences in 2022
- January 4: 685,000 viewers
- January 11: 647,000 viewers
- January 18: 587,000 viewers
- January 25: 593,000 viewers
- February 1: 619,000 viewers
- February 8: 400,000 viewers (SYFY)
- February 15: 525,000 viewers (SYFY)
- February 22: 612,000 viewers
- March 1: 551,000 viewers
- March 8: 613,000 viewers
- March 15: 624,000 viewers
- March 22: 628,000 viewers
- March 29: 626,000 viewers
- April 5: 631,000 viewers
- April 12: 610,000 viewers
- April 19: 569,000 viewers
- April 26: 577,000 viewers
- May 3: 661,000 viewers
- May 10: 533,000 viewers
- May 17: 601,000 viewers
- May 24: 551,000 viewers
- May 31: 534,000 viewers
- June 7: 657,000 viewers
- June 14: 612,000 viewers
- June 21: 637,000 viewers
- June 28: 570,000 viewers
- July 5: 593,000 viewers
- July 12: 582,000 viewers
-
July 19: 588,000 viewers
don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.
Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.