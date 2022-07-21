With the weekend, a burst of cultural shows arrives in San Martín de los Andes

Like every Thursday, RSM brings you a summary of all the cultural activities that there are to enjoy in the city. From musical shows, theater and film cycles to a wide range of proposals for children, everything is given to spend a great time with the family.

Thursday July 21

At 8:30 p.m., in the Günther Blaas Hall of the Cotesma Cultural Center, the 6th continues. season of projections to the cap, by Guillermo Ianniello and for the benefit of the San Martín de los Andes Lions Club – Chapelco. In this cycle entitled “Musical idols on the screen”, will be screened “Johnny and June, passion and madness” directed by James Mangold and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Patrick.

Friday July 22

At Espacio Trama, at 8:00 p.m., the successful play «authority«, by Tato Pavlovsky, with the performance of Pepe Eseiza. Then, at 9:30 p.m., there will be a great show of improvisation, music, movement, poetry, acrobatics and drawing, entitled «The Jam”.

On the other hand, at school 313 in Vega Centro, at 5:30 p.m. the work «The true truth of Little Red Riding Hood», from the company Abrecocos, within the framework of the Children’s Winter Festival. The play repeats performance on Saturday 23, 5:30 p.m., in the same space, but tickets are picked up at the San José Theater. In addition, it will be presented on Thursday 21 and Sunday 24 at the Cotesma Cultural Center.

Saturday July 23

At Espacio Trama, at 5:00 p.m., a show of music and humor is offered for the whole family, by the hand of the Puffy Wizard. This show repeats its function on Sunday 24 at 5:00 p.m. In addition, on Saturday at 10 p.m., Trama once again receives two musical bands that will take over the stage to offer a unique show: Nimbus and Noctilio. Tickets for all proposals are available at the theater box office. For reservations and inquiries you can call 429979.

exhibitions

The exhibition “Ramona and other women” by the great Argentine artist Antonio Berni in the Sala Lidaura Chapitel remains available until the end of the month. Guided tours take place every day at 6:00 p.m. The exhibition is open to tour every day from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from Monday to Friday, also, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cinema listings

At 4:00 p.m., in the INCAA Space, an animated adventure film entitled: «The Longleg». «In a typical town, children are threatened with the legend of the fearsome Longleg. For parents, the Patalarga is nothing more than an advantageous invention so that the children do not bother at nap time. However, Teto, Maru and Ramón will discover that the Longleg actually exists. Contrary to his appearance, the Longleg is a beautiful person and they strike up a sweet bond of affection.

In addition, at 6:00 p.m., the screenings of «Minions: A Villain Is Born». “A fanboy of a supergroup of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them, with the backing of his followers, the Minions.”

Then, at 8:00 p.m., the film is back on the billboard «Lightyear«. “Stranded on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth with his commander and his crew, Buzz Lightyear tries to find a way home through space and time. But the arrival of Zurg, a commanding presence with a ruthless robot army and a mysterious agenda, further complicates matters and jeopardizes the mission.”

Finally, at 10 p.m., he continues «Thor: love and thunder«. Suitable for ages 13 and up. “Fourth movie about “Thor” from the MCU, in which the God of thunder will have Lady Thor as a companion, a character played by Natalie Portman”.

