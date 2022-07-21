With early diagnosis, 80% of pediatric patients with cardiomyopathy reach healthy adulthood

Cardiomyopathy mainly affects adults, but in rare cases it affects infants and children.

Dr. Edwin Rodríguez Cruz, pediatric interventional cardiologist. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The Dr. Edwin Rodriguez Cruz, a pediatric cardiologist, indicated in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, the prevalence in Puerto Rico is estimated at 8 percent, among all patients between birth and adulthood, who have some congenital heart disease.

In the opinion of the expert, this number is high, which is why he emphasizes timely diagnosis, since over the years clinical advances in diagnosis and treatment improve the quality of life in 80 percent of patients.

In this sense, he recalled that more than 70% of children born with heart problems in the 60s and 70s died. “Today it’s the other way around, because 80 percent of children born with a heart-related condition reach adulthood healthy.”

He reaffirmed that medical follow-up is for life, and depends on the condition with which the patient is born, since on many occasions he will require several interventions, or a combination of these.

“A heart murmur does not necessarily imply a heart problem, so it is important that if the pediatrician finds this unusual noise, refer to the pediatric cardiologist” who can determine if it is a normal or abnormal noise, “he said.

In this sense, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that cardiomyopathy is rare and underdiagnosed and is also the leading cause of sudden cardiac arrest in children under 18 years of age. Because the condition can be present without symptoms, families should be aware of any relatives who have heart disease or who have died suddenly before their 50th birthday.

In this regard, Dr. Rodríguez said that to date “patients have a variety of options between surgeries, catheterizations and medications. Some patients with these interventions may not need medication, but others do.”

Regarding the diagnosis, the specialist reported that there are several diagnostic criteria even before birth. Even the American Academy recommends that because it is rare, it is recommended to go to a children’s medical center with extensive experience in caring for children with cardiomyopathy. Early diagnosis and treatment of the disease are essential to prevent complications and its progression to heart failure.

“When a baby has problems with their weight and growth, one of the first things to rule out is heart problems. When they have grown a little more, if there is an impediment to exercise, a heart problem should also be ruled out,” said Dr. Rodríguez.

However, he warned that it should not be confused with a sedentary lifestyle and lack of activity, since in adulthood this also leads to cardiovascular problems, diabetes and other conditions. “Puerto Ricans have a high incidence of these diseases, so it is important to follow up and be active in our lives.”

