Why did Nicolas Cage abandon blockbusters?

Nicolas Cage revealed why he did not continue working on blockbusters and opted for indie films.

Since 2014 it was common to see Nicolas Cage starring in movies that were released directly on television or streaming platforms, and in an interview with GQ the actor revealed why he stopped participating in big movies that were released in theaters, and began to be the face of more popular productions. indies:

“The phone just stopped ringing, many people ask me why there is no third party NationalTreasure if it’s been 14 years since his last installment, and he answered that movies I starred in as The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Ghost Rider Y Drive Angry they did not sell tickets.

after and as mentioned Nicolas Cagethe realization of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) had a budget of 150 million dollars and barely raised 215 million, while

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) had a cost of 57 million dollars and barely raised 132 million, and Drive Angry (2011) had an estimated 50 million dollars for its realization and barely raised 40 million.

And the tickets?

But the money that his films generated at the box office was not his only reason for starting to participate in smaller productions, because while he experienced a divorce, the death of his father, and cared for his mother, various reports indicated that the actor spent his fortune of 150 million dollars and also had to 6.3 million taxes to the US government, a situation in which Nicolas Cage expressed following:

“I had various credits, pressure from the US government to pay my taxes, and I was also spending $20,000 a month to try to keep my mother out of a mental institution, and I couldn’t. everything was happening at once“.

I explain this, the famous actor revealed that many people wanted him to declare bankruptcy, however he preferred to continue working to pay his debts and thus began to participate in more films indiesand clarified that he always took each of the roles he played during this time very seriously:

“Even when I made four films a year, I focused on finding productions where I could give my best. Some did not work and others were wonderful as Mandybut there was this idea that I just didn’t care, it was the opposite.”

Will it continue in the indie field?

GQ mentions that fortunately a year and a half ago Nicolas Cage was able to pay all his debts, this after starring The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: a film where he plays himself, but even having overcome economic concerns, he wants to keep working on low-budget productions:

“I love making movies like Pig Y Leaving Las Vegas more than I like to participate in films like NationalTreasure”.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?