Why did Brad Pitt wear the skirt ?, the unexpected response of the star on the red carpet

No rainbow cause or particular genderless attitude, Brad Pitt answered candidly to the AP journalist who asked him why he wore a skirt on the Berlin red carpet of Bullet Train: “The breeze, the breeze!”. The climate in Germany is following the European trend with peaks of heat outside the norm and the star has run for cover.

Brad Pitt in a skirt Linen at the premiere of Bullet Train in Berlin it was one of the news that entertained cinephiles around the world. Not that a piece of clothing can shift the perception of a character that much, unless this character is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. Receptive to any fashion as long as it is aligned with his style, at almost 60 he continues to be an icon without being a fashion victim. And that’s why the Associated Press reporter saw fit to ask him why the choice to wear a suit with a skirt and not another outfit.

Brad Pitt’s choice to wear a skirt was easily linked to the breath he has always given his children in upbringing and respecting their personalities. In particular, Shiloh Jolie Pitt as a child came out as “gender variant” asking her parents to be called by a male name, John, because that was how she felt. Gender variance, or gender nonconformity, is the behavior or gender expression of an individual that does not match male or female gender norms.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt

People who show gender variance can be called non-binary and can be defined transgender. In America, more and more stars like Sam Smith, Elliot Page, Jaden Smith, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have come out as non-binary, asking for closeness and understanding for their choices.