Who is Jorge Pinarello, the creator of “I summarize it just like that”

Disappointed with one of his favorite series, The Walking Deadwhose plot centers on a zombie apocalypse, Jorge Pinarello decided to make a summary of the first season full of criticism and humor. He published it on December 9, 2014 and it was the video that gave life to the channel “I’ll just summarize it for you”which already has more than 6.8 million subscribers.

“I will summarize it just like that, a channel with summaries of your favorite or not-so-favorite series and movies or that you didn’t even know existed. Since The Walking Dead until My Family is a Drawinggoing by Stranger Things, Game Of Thrones, Lost, Summer of ’98 either Dragon Ball Z. But there are also movies… like the star wars seriesor the saga of terminator or the saga of The Lord of the rings. But there is also the saga of Mariano Martínez with Dangerous obsession, They are loves and the only ones. Anyway… a lot of things”, reads the description of his profile.

Among the various keys to his success, in addition to his extensive knowledge on the subject and his particular sense of humor, the fact that his summaries manage to solve one of the great problems of this era stands out: the lack of time to deal with an increasingly wide range of audiovisual content.

Who is Jorge Pinarello and how his channel “I summarize it just like that” was born

Jorge Pinarello was born on September 3, 1986 in La Plata, Buenos Aires. He went all his childhood and adolescence to a Catholic school. When he graduated, entered the world of theater to be like Ricardo Darín or Guillermo Francella, a dream far removed from the family mandate that he follow a university career, preferably law.

However, his theatrical experience was far from what he had imagined: long months of rehearsal and then acting in plays that barely saw a handful of spectators, in addition to an insufficient salary. She participated in the web series My Life’s Work and movies like Massacre Tonight (2009) and Company (2011).

Jorge Pinarello, creator of the YouTube channel “I just summarize it for you.”

It was then that convinced that YouTube could be his main job and decided to bet everything on the generation of content on that platform. In this way, he began to publish two or three weekly videos. Although at first the numbers were low, his perseverance was key so that the views began to multiply over the months.

Although summaries continue to be its flagship product, it also began to offer other types of content: from specials such as “Three catastrophe movies”, to opinion videos like “why i hate adam sandler?”.

Jorge Pinanerlo – On his YouTube channel, he posted the video For these things I hate Adam Sandler, which has almost 10 million views.

In December 2018, a statuette was won in the second edition of the Martin Iron Digital after prevailing in the category of Best Youtuber. “This is my face where I won a Martín Fierro. Thanks to the entire community, I summarize it for making me endure all these years, ”he wrote on Twitter with the Te lo resumo account, which has almost 800,000 followers.

Jorge Pinarello, on the podium of the most influential Argentine youtubers

Be Influencersa specialized agency that recruits, advises and empowers content creators for the networks, produced a ranking with the ten most influential youtubers in Argentina. To make the list, the number of subscribers, the average number of views per video and the engagement rate, which measures the interaction of users with each publication, were considered.

Jorge Pinarello ranks second, behind only the vlogger Bri Dominguez. On his channel I summarize it just like that, he has more than 6.8 million subscribers, exceeds 1,780 million views on his videos, with an average of 1,531,969 each, and has an engagement rate of 11.35 per cent. hundred.

The podium completes it Angie Velascowhile in the rest of the top 10 they appear Matías Bottero, La Galera, Marti Benza, Luli Gonzalez, Damian Kuc, Lean Riccio Y Paul Augustine.