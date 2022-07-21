where to pick up and drop off the Unburdened poster at a sponsored location

We tell you how to complete one of the new No Strain missions in Fortnite.

This Thursday they arrived at Fortnite the new challenges of the event Summer without stress, which they have launched from Epic Games to celebrate summer in the northern hemisphere. This event will allow players to get multiple free rewards just by completing missions.

The first of these released quests consists of two phases, and requires players to pick up a Stress Free Summer poster and then bring it to a sponsored location. And this is how you should do it:

Collect a Summer without Stress poster in Fortnite

Stress-Free Summer Posters have appeared on the island today, and you’ll find them on racks on the beaches near El Santuario and Cruce Cremoso. Once you get there, press the interact button to take control of the poster.

Bring the No Strain Sign to a sponsored location in Fortnite

When you have the poster in hand you will be defenseless, and the place where you must take it will appear on the map. Luckily, these locations are only a few meters apart, and you’ll need to hit the interact button again to complete the second part of the challenge.

Once you accomplish this, you’ll complete both phases of the challenge, and you’ll be able to claim the Meowscle Tail Style cosmetic from the Squishy Shake backpacking accessory.