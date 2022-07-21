What confusion! So you can know if you have COVID or a strong flu – El Financiero

The symptoms of COVID-19 they have become more lively due to vaccinations. Another aspect that has changed with biologicals is the time in which people are contagious.

Having more and more moderate discomfort, a COVID box can be confused in most cases with a severe flu, since symptoms are shared.

In order to effectively identify what the person’s condition is, experts indicate that the best way to find out is to have a Testaccording to BBC.

“Right now we see more dry cough, less loss of smell, a lot of tiredness and headaches,” Salvador Peiró, a specialist in public health in Spain, told the BBC.

He indicated that the symptoms of COVID are indistinguishable from any other respiratory virus picture and insisted that the only way to know which pathogen is treated is to perform an antigen or PCR test.

But in the middle of the fifth wave of COVID infections that arrived in Mexico and other parts of the world, if a respiratory four occurs, the logical thing is to think that it is COVID.

“In fact between 20% and 25% of people do not have any symptoms. Others have very minor symptoms such as some runny nose, a slight sore throat that they might think is allergic or something else and come out positive. COVID can simulate practically any picture,” the specialist told the BBC.

COVID symptoms with new variants

Throat pain.

Headache.

Nasal congestion.

Cough.

sneezing

Fever.

Runny nose.

Fatigue.

Less often: Loss of smell and/or taste, shortness of breath, and diarrhea.

flu symptoms

Throat pain.

Headache.

Nasal congestion.

Cough.

Fever.

Runny nose.

Muscle pain.

Fatigue.

