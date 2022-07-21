We celebrate the 5th anniversary of Fortnite with its five best season endings

It is hard to believe that only five years have passed since Fortnite began to captivate the world, and between the 21 seasons that it has had now we are dedicated to gathering the 5 best endings in which we have participated.

5. Cattus vs. Doggus

When Fortnite was in its first chapter and was still relatively young allowed us to enter an event that aroused our nostalgia for movies like Transformers, Pacific Rim or even the Iron Giant, Well, the last event of the ninth season allowed us to see a fight between two colossi: on the one hand, a gigantic monster known as Cattus facing Doggus, the last piece of technology on the Island.

4. Kevin Explodes

When was it that a community decided to name an inanimate object after an interdimensional cube? Kevin was the name of that item and was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Unfortunately, this little cube had to die since it was destroying a large part of the island, and although in the end our piece of land was saved, Kevin’s existence was only anticipating what was coming for later seasons.

3. The Queen of The Cube

The Queen of the Cube was the last event within Chapter 2 of the Island, in a battle against the army of minions created by the queen herself that had scattered hundreds of cubes around the island; meanwhile, it is revealed that the Foundation is not only still alive but is played by The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and is working with Jonesy. The island ends up literally turning 180 degrees only to reveal its other side… a place that would be defined as the map of chapter 3 of Fortnite that is currently being carried out.

2. Galactus

Within a season that was mainly characterized by introducing characters from the Marvel universe, this season finale managed to gather hundreds of players inside the battle buses to make them fight against none other than Galactus. This also ended up being one of the first interactive events of Fortnite, so strolling through the skies to face the devourer of worlds was a most enjoyable moment for his community.

1. The End

I think there is no discussion among fans that The End was without a doubt the most momentous event in the five years of Fortnite. Beyond having been the event that put an end to the first chapter of the battle royale, the repercussions it had among its players were immense that December 4, 2021 when the game simply “turned off”, giving way to the famous black hole of Fortnite which disabled the game for 3 days.

What has been your favorite event in Fortnite?

