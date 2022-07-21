Voice donors wanted

High, low, light, dramatic, lyrical, powerful, childish, soft voices are sought… each voice is unique. A project of the company Irisbond, together with Aholab and its Bank of Voices of AhoMyTTS of the University of the Basque Country, and some of the main Spanish associations of patients with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) undertake a campaign to expand the number of voices available for alternative means of communication used by people who cannot speak. Anyone who wants to collaborate with this project can do so anonymously and altruistically, which will allow the range of available voices to be expanded and which until now is “reduced and with very synthetic sounds”, explains Oihana Martínez, Marketing Manager of Irisbond. Talk an application that allows ALS patients to communicate with their environment using their eyes to activate a keyboard through a tablet. Anyone can lose their voice due to illness. Donating it and recording it before that happens can help in the future to be able to use your own voice or that other people can use it to communicate. “ALS patients go through a complex adaptation when they lose their voice and they don’t always find the one that best suits their personality,” explains María Martín, Social worker of the Association of People Affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis of Castilla y León, of the 164 affected people form part of the entire Community, 12 of them from the province of León.

“In addition to care and research, the objective of patient associations is to give visibility to a problem faced by ALS patients, who must be taught to use and deal with a complex communication system, with a technology that is complex, especially because patients need to use it when they are already in advanced neurological deterioration.

Alternative communication with eye readers, once the patient has lost their voice, “sounds in a very synthetic way”, and makes it difficult for the patient to adapt. “With this initiative to capture voice donors, we intend to increase the range of sounds so that patients can choose the one with which they feel most comfortable and identified”, highlights Oihana Martínez, from Irisbond.

Isisbond has tested alternative communication technology on several occasions at the State Reference Center for Disability and Dependency (CRE) in San Andrés del Rabanedo. Users need prior training in this technology, which has different alternatives, either installed directly in the throat or with independent computers controlled by the movement of the eyes.

According to data from Aholab, the initiative has been well received and almost 500 people have already registered on the platform with the intention of giving their voice away. Of these, 200 new voices have already been created, which will be made available to patients soon. The recording and voice records are processed by a team of experts to generate a voice synthesizer endowed with the timbre of voice similar to that of the donor recordings. Of the voices received, 60% are of good quality (44% are good quality voices, and 16% are very good quality voices), they explain from Irisbond. “The more voices we have, the better, that will allow the user to choose from a wide variety of sounds that best fit their personality.”

Among the voices donated so far are some well-known from the world of sports and film. Real Sociedad soccer players, Maddi Torre and Mikel Oyarzabal, Real Madrid player Jesús Vallejo, singer and presenter Roser Murillo, Spanish cook Elena Arzak, dubbing actress María Antonia Rodríguez Baltasar who is Kim Basinger, Julianne Moore or Michelle Pfeiffer; the announcer and voice actor José Barreiro; Claudio Serrano, advertising announcer and voice actor for Otto from The Simpsons, Dr. Derek Shepherd from Grey’s Anatomy and even Batman himself from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

They have also contributed their voice Iñaki Crespo, voice dubbing actor for Jason Isaacs and Michael Fassbender; José María del Río who doubles as Kevin Spacey, Dennis Quaid, Pocoyo or David Attenborough; Paloma Porcel by Sarah Jessica Parker; Concepción López Rojo, voice of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Juliette Binoche or Jennifer López, as well as other actors such as Ana Monleón, Ana González Soler, Sam Dávila, or Carlos Toral Conde.

Anyone can donate their voice in a simple and anonymous procedure. “We only know and communicate the voices of celebrities who have wanted to be part of this campaign, but the rest of the voices are anonymous.”

To donate your voice, you must enter the Aholad website and follow the instructions so that the recording of the voices is clear and uninterrupted by other sounds. Voice recording requires a headset with a microphone and a web browser updated to the latest version. After choosing the language in which it is going to be recorded, a hundred phrases will appear “that may seem strange”, warns Oihana Martinez, “but the important thing is that the phonemes can be extracted so that someone affected by ALS can use them later”.

“The docks were old and a nik nik is continually heard” or “They also practice Tai Chi in Guadalajara” are just two examples of the phrases that must be read slowly and clearly. The final result will be the synthetic voice itself, and its quality will largely depend on the nature of these recordings, so speak in a calm and quiet environment and with an appropriate volume on the microphone.

“Once the 100 phrases of the selected language have been recorded, you will be asked if you want to get your personalized speech synthesizer. An e-mail will be sent to you when the synthesizer is ready and you will be able to download an application for Android devices, with the generated voice, which you can use both in our own application and in other applications that use the system’s voice, such as more elaborate assistants» .

«The voice programs adapted to people who cannot speak have a sintered sound, but they are few and very limited. Until now, you could only choose between the voice of a man, a woman, a boy or a girl, and with this initiative we want to expand many varieties, as many as there are personalities, accents, intonations, of all kinds, so that you can choose the one that best suits you. the personality”.

All the donated voices, from which the necessary phonemes will be extracted, will be available to patients who lose their voice, although the campaign is launched to coincide with World Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Day, on June 21.