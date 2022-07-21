Users map how good life is through Geometry Dash

The objective of Geometry Dash is to complete the levels; however, if the player makes a bad jump or move against an obstacle, they will have to start the level from the beginning.

However, this time the users used the levels to raise the level of difficulty that it has to live in each country of the world.

Currently the game has more than 1.1 million Estimated active players worldwide.

A group of users took on the task of mapping, through Reddithow good life is in each country of the world, according to the levels of GeometryDash… and yes, apparently Mexico is one of the “most difficult”.

doWhat is Geometry Dash? It is a platform video game created in 2013 by the Swedish Robert Topala (also known as RobTop) and later developed by his independent company Rob Top Games. It was released on August 13, 2013 for mobile devices and on December 22, 2014 for the Steam digital distribution platform.

This game uses a simple click system to control different vehicles (or click for the Steam distribution). The objective of the game is to complete the levels; however, if the player makes a bad jump or move against an obstacle, they will have to start the level from the beginning. In the same way, the game has a practice mode that, unlike the normal mode, can be placed checkpoints that are available in this mode, allowing the player to start at these locations instead of the beginning.

The video game features 21 official levels, of which 18 are playable from the start. The lengths of the main levels in the game are approximately 1:20 to 1:45 minutes. The levels are classified by difficulty, from easy to “demon”; in user levels with variations of “Easy Demon”, “Medium Demon”, “Hard Demon”, “Insane Demon” and “Extreme Demon”, which are represented on the map that users created through Reddit.

In addition, players can create an account on the game page (previously it was possible within the game itself but it was removed for security reasons), have a profile, post posts, view statistics, vehicles and messages; accept friends, unblock people who have been blocked, publish social networks such as: YouTube, Twitter Y Twitch.

In addition, it can be said that Geometry Dash is one of the most downloaded mobile games in the world why? The gaming industry has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years. Mobile gaming statistics show that the industry generated total revenue of $180 billion by the end of 2021, up 1.4 percent from last year.

The mobile gaming industry’s share is a whopping 52 percent, accounting for $93 billion.

The total number of new players has increased to 3 billion, 5.3 percent more than the previous year. An additional 55 percent of these new players are in the Asia-Pacific region.

The factors that add up to the numbers are many; increased number of casual and professional gamers, increased viewership due to increased esports fans, viewership growth in live streaming of different genres and much more.

Nevertheless, Geometry Dash is not the only game that users have used to map reality, recently a group of gamers decided to join forces to recreate a “popular” neighborhood of Infonavit houseswith the help of thousands of cubes, not only that, but “the housing complex” was designed according to the players, recreate Infonavit houses, which are a function of the public institution, with which it seeks to comply with the right to housing of workers.

Although the arrival of more powerful consoles and the use of streaming is changing the video game industry as it is known today, with experiences that are “much more complex and rich. This only shows us the power that users have to transform something, in this case the video game industry, to illustrate their interests.

