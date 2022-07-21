Transfer market Juventus, from Cristiano Ronaldo the assist for Morata

Juventus continues in its market moves, from the great former Cristiano Ronaldo can get an assist to the bianconeri

Pogba, Of Mariathen Bremer. There Juventus, on the market, is getting serious, and how. All the more so after having collected from Bayern Monaco a substantial figure for de Ligt. The sale of the Dutchman, as expected, opened up new scenarios for the Bianconeri.

A Juventus who wants to give other level reinforcements to Maximilian Merry, who in the meantime, on tour in the United States, will seek answers from the players he has on the pitch. The Livorno technician expects good news by return of post, there are still several slots to fill in his squad. With just over three weeks into the championship, we need to try to accelerate further. And an unexpected ‘assist’ can come from the great ex Cristiano Ronaldowhich can encourage a repeatedly sponsored hit just by Merry.

Juventus transfer market, Morata can return ‘thanks’ to Cristiano Ronaldo

On the coach’s push, Juventus would like a new return of Morata, but, as told by Calciomercato.it, at the moment there is no well-defined path with Atletico Madrid. What is more, for now it is not certain to let go of an attacker, but everything could change if the operation were to materialize Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese wants to play there Champions at all costs and opened to the possibility of playing with Atletico Madrid. The deal could go through if Juventus managed to buy Moratawhich is not at the top in the preferences of Simeonethus financing the purchase of CR7 by the ‘Colchoneros’.