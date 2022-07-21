Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman reveals that many scenes with Jane and Valkyrie have been cut

Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman revealed that many scenes with Jane Foster and Valkyrie were cut from the edit.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Natalie Portman spoke about his experience with Tessa Thompson on the set of Thor: Love and Thunderexplaining how the actress helped her adapt to the style of Taika Waititi:

“Well, I was very lucky to have worked with Tessa [Thompson] in the past. We had worked together on ‘Annihilation’ prior to this film and have been very close in recent years. Therefore go to the set and find this dear friend already there, who had already worked with Taika [Waititi] on Thor: Ragnarok, it allowed me to understand what the vibe was on the set, what the style was. It was really, really wonderful. “

When asked if initially there were more scenes between Jane Foster and Valkyrie that were not included in the final editthe actress explained that enough material was shot to make a “spin off”On the two characters, admitting that in the film it is not clear how their relationship developed: