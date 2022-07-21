Thor: Love and Thunder – Co-writer clarifies reports on script changes

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonco-writer of Thor: Love and Thunderspoke about the changes made by Taika Waititi to the script of the film during the writing process, explaining that the director did not entirely “discarded“As provided by the original script but changed some elements of the story while maintaining its fulcrum:

“ We worked on the script together. He discarded his own ideas of him. We sat and made video calls on Zoom for months and months, and then, once on set, we rehearsed and… ‘discard’ is the wrong term. I mean, he discarded many things but the core of the story was still there. I would rather say he tries other things … can’t help it but always tries to try more things. I could never imagine Taika that she writes something and then says’ She is done and we will shoot it like this . ‘”

After talking about the director’s approaches on set, Robinson revealed of often being the person who brought Waititi back down to earth when needed:

“There were several versions. We read what we were going to shoot around a table the next day, and we threw away the various ideas. I would sit with my laptop, listen, close my Heimdall eyes and write something. Then I would turn my computer towards him and say ‘What do you think of this?’. So this was an early version. Another version is that of the first block of repetitions, when some things started to change. I had my own computer and wrote with one hand, following Taika [Waititi] while changing some things. There’s a scene that’s not in the movie, but there was Hemsworth and [Chris] Pratt who had to walk towards this moat. It was an out-of-body experience… I was walking behind Taika and the two Chris with a laptop in this trench they had built that made you feel like you were on another planet. And my reaction at one point was’ What the f ***? How did I get there? ‘ It was really bizarre. “

“While the third version of the way Taika directs it’s literally him standing behind a monitor, and me next to him, yelling stuff. I never screamed. I always proposed some things to Taika and he chose the ones he preferred. But I had a lot of time as I had a mini monitor next to Taika, and we were writing the film in near real time as they shot it. So this film was made in many different ways. Taika’s brain moves at a speed that shouldn’t be allowed. The way he thinks or looks at things and his ability to experiment, but also to have total control, is truly amazing. “

“I think Taika and I have been a great team. I was the person who reminded him from time to time ‘Oh, insert this sentence. Oh, put this on. ‘ He was able to rely on me and go in different directions, knowing he had someone who could bring him back to ground if necessary. But, in any case, everything explodes just the same when you get to the editing stage. I have always tried to make sure that the necessary things were said. Usually, in a Marvel movie, it’s really small things. “