this will be his biggest free update of graphics, physics and materials to date

Recently, Roblox Corporation has announced through its blog that it is about to implement a major update that will improve the graphical quality of ‘Roblox’ and the physics of its environment. The improvements come massively to this entire title, improving not only the rendering of usual pieces such as blocks, wood or glass, it has also improved the textures of surfaces such as sand.

‘Roblox’ has always opted to try to be faithful to certain aspects of real life, so much so that its materials comply with certain physical phenomena, as is friction. Therefore, in this update it has also improved in this regard.

But that’s not all, one of his main concerns has also been to provide an optical experience of the best qualityfor this reason they have implemented a system called Physically-Based Rendering (PBR) o Physics Based Rendering.

We wanted to provide creators with access to high-quality assets that look as realistic as possible right out of the box. That’s why we’ve built our materials from the ground up to fully use PBR, which recreates how light interacts with surfaces by realistically simulating phenomena like shading, reflections, and shadows.





The foregoing, added to the project started in 2020 called Future is Birght, in which already improved some aspects of brightness and shading in ‘Roblox’, it will add even more points so that this title gets closer to a realistic optical section every time.

Finally, and as a very good news for the creators, all of the above will be available for you to use in your projects from ‘Roblox’. They will have a complete documentation section so that their access and implementation is simple.





Roblox, a powerful game

Having players under 16 years of age as the main spectrum of users, making up 67% of its base, and with an annual profit that adds up to about $1.9 billion‘Roblox’ has 54.1 million active players daily.





Attempts to improve your service will always be a way to reward to the players of this title, which are usually minors who would probably continue playing it no matter what the game looks like. In addition, these types of updates will surely attract the attention of more than one player who has not entered the world of ‘Roblox’, so his base will only grow.