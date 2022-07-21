This is what Ryan Gosling would look like as Ghost Rider in the MCU | Atomix

As the MCU expands, it seems like every actor in Hollywood has to have at least one stake in this universe. Considering that there are still many places to fill, fans are constantly looking for the perfect person for their favorite hero or villain. This is the case of Ryan Gosling, who in an illustration puts him in the role of Ghost Riders.

Recently, the user known as Clements.Ink shared an illustration where we can see the Ken actor in the role of Ghost Rider. The work presents us with half of Ryan Gosling’s face in a natural way, with its other side burning, revealing the iconic skull of this antihero.

This isn’t the first time fans have wanted to see Gosling in the MCU. A couple of months ago a rumor circulated where it was pointed out that the actor would be Nova. Although this information turned out to be false, the community does not lose hope. It’s also important to mention that this universe already has its own Ghost Rider.

Let’s remember that in the series of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. we saw this character played by Gabriel Luna. We can only wait to see what this character holds in the world of the big screen. On related topics, this is the meaning of the post-credits scene of Ms Marvel. Similarly, special effects artists no longer want to work with Marvel.

Via: Clements.Ink